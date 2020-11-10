Continuing their brilliant form right through the season, Mumbai Indians put in another dominant performance to defend their Indian Premier League crown on Tuesday with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians have now extended their record as the most successful team in the IPL with five titles to their name.

Rohit Sharma, who has been the MI captain in all five of their triumphant seasons, scored 68 runs off 51 balls to help his team chase down Delhi’s total of 156 runs with little discomfort.

Mumbai Indians topped the group stage before winning the Qualifier 1 to make their way to the final. They finished with season with four victories over Delhi Capitals, regarded by many as the second-strongest team in the competition.

Twitter was left in awe of Mumbai Indians’ remarkable victory. Here are some reactions:

Many congratulations to @mipaltan for winning #IPL2020 under the great leadership of brother man @ImRo45 .. Superb efforts by @DelhiCapitals for reaching the finals .. ✌️🤝 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 10, 2020

Congratulations to @mipaltan on their 5th title. In the end they were by some distance the best team. @DelhiCapitals well played. One step further each year, your time will come soon. Thanks to all the fans. players, and crew who made this years tournament possible🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians have broken the IPL - in the best possible way.



Everything's geared up for competitive balance (auctions, salary caps, releasing players) but they've mastered the process & are about to win 3 of 4 years.



They are the best T20 side in the world.#IPL2020 #MIvDC — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 10, 2020

By how much have Mumbai been ahead of the other teams this season?



"Stop the count." #IPL2020 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 10, 2020

If not Rohit, QDK will get you



If not him, Kishan will get you



If not Kishan, Sky will,



If not Sky, Polly/Hardik definitely will!



If you still manage to escape who will save you from Boult & Bumrah?



This has been that kind of Tournament for @mipaltan !#MIvsDC #IPL2020 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) November 10, 2020

Rarely has a team dominated an #IPL as @mipaltan have this one. Just too powerful and a staggering top 7. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2020

This was the most important IPL of all, as it was about much more than just cricket. More than a billion people finally had something other than a pandemic to think about. Superb job by all. This mattered. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 10, 2020

Champion teams make it look easy...@mipaltan make it look ridiculous easy. Congratulations #MumbaiIndians 👏🏻 — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians' T20 titles

2011 - Champions League

2013 - Indian Premier League

2013 - Champions League

2015 - Indian Premier League

2017 - Indian Premier League

2019 - Indian Premier League

2020 - Indian Premier League#IPL2020#IPL#Dream11IPL#IPLinUAE#MIvDC #MIvsDC#DCvMI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2020

🏆 CHAMPIONS! 🏆



Congratulations to #IPL2020 winners, Mumbai Indians! 🎉🎉



🇮🇳 Rohit Sharma and 🇳🇿 Trent Boult starred as they beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets 👏 pic.twitter.com/lhDkeUi0S2 — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2020

Rohit Sharma's IPL finals as a captain:



2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 - WON



Rohit Sharma's IPL finals as a player:



2009, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 - WON #MIvsDC — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 10, 2020

2 - Mumbai Indians have won back-to-back #IPL campaigns; it's only the 2nd time a franchise has successfully defended the trophy (Chennai Super Kings in 2010 & 2011). Champions. #IPL2020 #IPLFinal #MIvDC #MI pic.twitter.com/fAHcnhNBfb — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 10, 2020

Mumbai leading in fair play award, they are winning everything in #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2020

The only guy who was undefeated against Rohit Sharma this season. #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/gphnLDSbib — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2020

I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup .... #Justsaying #IPL2020final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 10, 2020

On a related note, Rohit Sharma now has FIVE IPL trophies as captain... Five wins in five finals! #IPLfinal #IPL2020 #MIvDC #MI — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) November 10, 2020

Imagine reaching 6 out of 13 IPL finals and winning all of them. Rohit Sharma is from a totally different planet. #IPLfinal #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) November 10, 2020

The best team by a distance deserved and won the @IPL title. Congratulations. Again. @mipaltan #MIvsDC — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) November 10, 2020

#Mi isn’t just the best team in the #IPL, they’re the best team on the planet. Head and shoulders above the rest. Winning the crown is difficult...defending it is even tougher. Only the second team to do so in the IPL. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2020

Congratulations @mipaltan 👏🏼👏🏼Another thoroughly deserved @IPL title 🏆 @ImRo45 showing his class as a player and captain yet again 🔥 #IPL2020final — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) November 10, 2020

Congratulations @mipaltan @ImRo45 and entire team for winning the 5th 🏆.. Outstanding — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2020

They used to say this about CSK. More apt about MI: IPL is a tournament where 7 teams play for the right to lose to MI in the final. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) November 10, 2020

Despite losing some wickets towards the end, compelling performance by #MI. Played like champions right through the tournament, every player pulling his weight, and thoroughly deserved the title. For the 5th time, wow! #IPL — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 10, 2020

Kieron Pollard is (probably) going to face four balls or fewer in six of Mumbai's final seven games of the 2020 campaign. He could well go two (winning) finals in a row without batting.



Mumbai Indians' strength in depth is magnificent.#IPLFinal #IPL2020 #MIvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020

Mumbai Indians should have played the Finals against the IPL XI of the season for some sort of contest. #MIvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) November 10, 2020