Here’s a question for you: back when the Indian Premier League started in September 2020, how many of you expected Ishan Kishan to be the tournament’s leading six-hitter?
That the Mumbai Indians batsman hit 30 sixes in IPL 2020 will go down as arguably the most jaw-dropping individual statistic of the season that produced many jaw-dropping moments and matches.
Here’s a look at the chart-toppers by various metrics as the 13th season of IPL came to a close with Mumbai Indians extending their record of most triumphs with fifth titles.
Batting
KL Rahul’s season deserves to be dissected on its own for being a case study like no other. He now has two 600-plus seasons in IPL and one where he scored 593 in Kings XI Punjab colours. But sample this, for a conundrum:
In the 13 seasons of IPL, there have been 19 instances of players scoring 600+ runs in a season.
KL Rahul is in an elite group because he is among only 4 to have done it more than once.
KL Rahul’s SR of 129.34 in IPL2020 is the lowest among those 600-plus tallies.
Rahul won the Orange Cap yet again and rightly figures in most dream teams of the season (even ours) but there will always be a what if next to his 670-run tally in UAE.
It was also a special season for Dhawan, who hit 600-plus for the first time in his IPL career and became the first man to score back-to-back centuries in the tournament history.
The top 10 had usual suspects like David Warner (only man to have three 600-plus seasons) and Virat Kohli but both will be feeling they could have done a bit better at the end of it all. And in good news for Indian cricket, three uncapped batsmen feature in the top 10.
Top run-scorers
| Player
| Inns
| Runs
| HS
| SR
| 50 (100)
| KL Rahul
| 14
| 670
| 132*
| 129.34
| 5 (1)
| Shikhar Dhawan
| 17
| 618
| 106*
| 144.73
| 4 (2)
| David Warner
| 16
| 548
| 85*
| 134.64
| 4
| Shreyas Iyer
| 17
| 519
| 88*
| 123.27
| 3
| Ishan Kishan
| 13
| 516
| 99
| 145.76
| 4
| Quinton de Kock
| 16
| 503
| 78*
| 140.50
| 4
| Suryakumar Yadav
| 15
| 480
| 79*
| 145.01
| 4
| Devdutt Padikkal
| 15
| 473
| 74
| 124.80
| 5
| Virat Kohli
| 15
| 466
| 90*
| 121.35
| 3
| AB de Villiers
| 14
| 454
| 73*
| 158.74
| 5
Most 50-plus scores
| Player
| Inns
| 50+ scores (100s)
| KL Rahul
| 14
| 6 (1)
| Shikhar Dhawan
| 17
| 6 (2)
| AB de Villiers
| 14
| 5
| Devdutt Padikkal
| 15
| 5
| Faf du Plessis
| 13
| 4
| Ishan Kishan
| 13
| 4
| Suryakumar Yadav
| 15
| 4
| Quinton de Kock
| 16
| 4
| David Warner
| 16
| 4
Nicholas Pooran was arguably the most exciting overseas batsman of this season. His 17-ball half-century in a losing cause against SRH was an innings to behold, he finished second on the list of six-hitters and he was the only batsman to hit three sixes measured longer than 100 meters.
Fastest fifties
| Player
| Against
| Venue
| Match Date
| Balls faced
| Nicholas Pooran
| SRH
| Dubai
| 08 Oct
| 17
| Sanju Samson
| CSK
| Sharjah
| 22 Sep
| 19
| Kieron Pollard
| RCB
| Dubai
| 28 Sep
| 20
| Hardik Pandya
| RR
| Abu Dhabi
| 25 Oct
| 20
| Marcus Stoinis
| KXIP
| Dubai
| 20 Sep
| 20
Among the five centuries and two sensational 99s, Ben Stokes 107* against eventual champions Mumbai will likely go down as the best individual innings of the tournament.
Highest individual scores
| Player
| Runs
| Balls
| Versus
| Ground
| Match Date
| KL Rahul
| 132*
| 69
| RCB
| Dubai
| 24 Sep
| Ben Stokes
| 107*
| 60
| MI
| Abu Dhabi
| 25 Oct
| Shikhar Dhawan
| 106*
| 61
| KXIP
| Dubai
| 20 Oct
| Mayank Agarwal
| 106
| 50
| RR
| Sharjah
| 27 Sep
| Shikhar Dhawan
| 101*
| 58
| CSK
| Sharjah
| 17 Oct
| Ishan Kishan
| 99
| 58
| RCB
| Dubai
| 28 Sep
| Chris Gayle
| 99
| 63
| RR
| Abu Dhabi
| 30 Oct
In the top 10 six-hitters, five Mumbai Indians players feature who hit a phenomenal 118 sixes among them.
Top 10 six-hitters
| Player
| Innings
| Strike Rate
| Sixes hit
| Ishan Kishan
| 13
| 145.76
| 30
| Sanju Samson
| 14
| 158.89
| 26
| Hardik Pandya
| 13
| 178.98
| 25
| Nicholas Pooran
| 14
| 169.71
| 25
| Eoin Morgan
| 14
| 138.41
| 24
| Chris Gayle
| 7
| 137.14
| 23
| KL Rahul
| 14
| 129.34
| 23
| AB de Villiers
| 14
| 158.74
| 23
| Kieron Pollard
| 12
| 191.42
| 22
| Quinton de Kock
| 16
| 140.50
| 22
| Rohit Sharma
| 12
| 127.69
| 19
Best rates of six-hitting
Criteria: At least 10 sixes hit in IPL 2020 (via iplt20.com)
| Player
| Inns
| SR
| 6s
| Balls faced per six
| Hardik Pandya
| 13
| 178.98
| 25
| 6.3
| Jofra Archer
| 10
| 179.36
| 10
| 6.3
| Kieron Pollard
| 12
| 191.42
| 22
| 6.4
| Nicholas Pooran
| 14
| 169.71
| 25
| 8.3
| Sanju Samson
| 14
| 158.89
| 26
| 9.1
| Chris Gayle
| 7
| 137.14
| 23
| 9.1
Sixes longer than 100m
| Player
| Distance (m)
| Nicholas Pooran
| 106.00
| Nicholas Pooran
| 105.00
| Jofra Archer
| 105.00
| Sanju Samson
| 102.00
| MS Dhoni
| 102.00
| Shane Watson
| 101.00
| Nicholas Pooran
| 100.00
| Ambati Rayudu
| 100.00
| Aaron Finch
| 100.00
Top 10 four-hitters
| Player
| Inns
| SR
| 4s
| Shikhar Dhawan
| 17
| 144.73
| 67
| Suryakumar Yadav
| 15
| 145.01
| 61
| KL Rahul
| 14
| 129.34
| 58
| David Warner
| 16
| 134.64
| 52
| Devdutt Padikkal
| 15
| 124.80
| 51
| Quinton de Kock
| 16
| 140.50
| 46
| Shubman Gill
| 14
| 117.96
| 44
| Mayank Agarwal
| 11
| 156.45
| 44
| Nitish Rana
| 14
| 138.58
| 43
| Faf du Plessis
| 13
| 140.75
| 42
Best rates of four-hitting
Criteria: Min 20 fours hit in the season
| Player
| Inns
| SR
| 4s
| Balls per fours hit
| Suryakumar
| 15
| 145.01
| 61
| 5.4
| Ben Stokes
| 8
| 142.5
| 36
| 5.6
| Nitish Rana
| 14
| 138.58
| 43
| 5.9
| Ravindra Jadeja
| 11
| 171.85
| 22
| 6.1
| Mayank Agarwal
| 11
| 156.45
| 44
| 6.2
| Prithvi Shaw
| 13
| 136.52
| 27
| 6.2
There were five instances of 150-plus run partnerships in the tournament with two of them, rather surprisingly, coming against the champions Mumbai.
Best partnerships
| Partners
| Runs
| Wicket No.
| Versus
| Ground
| Match Date
| Rahul-Agarwal
| 183
| 1st
| RR
| Sharjah
| 27 Sep
| Watson-Du Plessis
| 181*
| 1st
| KXIP
| Dubai
| 4 Oct
| Warner-Bairstow
| 160
| 1st
| KXIP
| Dubai
| 8 Oct
| Stokes-Samson
| 152*
| 3rd
| MI
| Abu Dhabi
| 25 Oct
| Warner-Saha
| 151*
| 1st
| MI
| Sharjah
| 3 Nov
Bowling
The record of most wickets in a single season (32 by Dwayne Bravo) was under threat from Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah but both of them fell short at the end. But take nothing away from the serious heat they, along with the likes of Jofra Archer, Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje, brought in what was a season for pace. The early prediction of the pitches getting tired and turning out to be slow and low was true eventually only in Sharjah but the pacers were effective throughout.
Top wicket-takers
| Player
| Inns
| Wkts
| Econ
| SR
| 4+
| Kagiso Rabada
| 17
| 30
| 8.34
| 13.13
| 2
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 15
| 27
| 6.73
| 13.33
| 2
| Trent Boult
| 15
| 25
| 7.97
| 13.76
| 1
| Anrich Nortje
| 16
| 22
| 8.39
| 16.63
| 0
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| 15
| 21
| 7.08
| 16.33
| 0
| Rashid Khan
| 16
| 20
| 5.37
| 19.20
| 0
| Jofra Archer
| 14
| 20
| 6.55
| 16.70
| 0
| Md Shami
| 14
| 20
| 8.57
| 16.10
| 0
| Varun CV
| 13
| 17
| 6.84
| 18.35
| 1
| T Natarajan
| 16
| 16
| 8.02
| 23.56
| 0
Sample this for a brilliant stat: Archer bowled dot balls with 52.4% deliveries he bowled. And considering he bowled in the powerplay as well as the death, that is a stunning number.
And, after a rollercoaster start, Bumrah finished the season as a constant at the top in all of the key metrics, surprise surprise.
Most dot balls bowled
| Player
| Inns
| Wkts
| Dots
| SR
| Jofra Archer
| 14
| 20
| 175
| 16.70
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 15
| 27
| 175
| 13.33
| Rashid Khan
| 16
| 20
| 168
| 19.20
| Anrich Nortje
| 16
| 22
| 160
| 16.63
| Trent Boult
| 15
| 25
| 157
| 13.76
Percentage of dot balls bowled
| Player
| Inns
| Overs bowled
| Wkts
| Dots
| SR
| % of dot balls
| Jofra Archer
| 14
| 55.4
| 20
| 175
| 16.7
| 52.40%
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 15
| 60
| 27
| 175
| 13.33
| 48.61%
| Chris Morris
| 9
| 31.4
| 11
| 91
| 17.27
| 47.89%
| Mohammed Siraj
| 9
| 27.1
| 11
| 77
| 14.81
| 47.24%
| Trent Boult
| 15
| 57.2
| 25
| 157
| 13.76
| 45.64%
Rashid Khan once again proved hard to score off and was the only bowler to finish with 10-plus wickets and an economy rate of less than 6.00.
Best Economy Rate
Criteria: Minimum 15 overs bowled
| Player
| Inns
| Wkts
| Econ
| Rashid Khan
| 16
| 20
| 5.37
| Washington Sundar
| 15
| 8
| 5.96
| Axar Patel
| 15
| 9
| 6.41
| Jofra Archer
| 14
| 20
| 6.55
| Chris Morris
| 9
| 11
| 6.63
Best bowling Strike Rate
Criteria: Minimum 15 overs bowled
| Player
| Inns
| Wkts
| SR
| Lungi Ngidi
| 4
| 9
| 10.66
| Jason Holder
| 7
| 14
| 12.00
| Kagiso Rabada
| 17
| 30
| 13.13
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 15
| 27
| 13.33
| Marcus Stoinis
| 13
| 13
| 13.69
Best bowling figures (4-plus wickets)
| Player
| Overs
| Mdns
| Figures
| Versus
| Ground
| Match Date
| Varun CV
| 4.0
| 0
| 5/20
| DC
| Abu Dhabi
| 24 Oct
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 4.0
| 1
| 4/14
| DC
| Dubai
| 5 Nov
| Trent Boult
| 4.0
| 1
| 4/18
| CSK
| Sharjah
| 23 Oct
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 4.0
| 0
| 4/20
| RR
| Abu Dhabi
| 6 Oct
| Kagiso Rabada
| 4.0
| 0
| 4/24
| RCB
| Dubai
| 5 Oct
| Chris Morris
| 4.0
| 0
| 4/26
| RR
| Dubai
| 17 Oct
| Kagiso Rabada
| 4.0
| 0
| 4/29
| SRH
| Abu Dhabi
| 8 Nov
| Pat Cummins
| 4.0
| 0
| 4/34
| RR
| Dubai
| 1 Nov
Wicketkeeping / fielding
Most wicketkeeping dismissals
| Player
| Inns
| Total dismissals
| Caught / Stumping
| Dis/Inn
| Quinton de Kock
| 16
| 22
| 18 / 4
| 1.375
| MS Dhoni
| 14
| 16
| 15 / 1
| 1.142
| Rishabh Pant
| 14
| 13
| 13 / 0
| 0.928
| KL Rahul
| 11
| 10
| 10 / 0
| 0.909
| AB de Villiers
| 13
| 10
| 9 / 1
| 0.769
Most catches
| Player
| Inns
| Catches
| Faf du Plessis
| 13
| 12
| David Warner
| 16
| 12
| Rahul Tewatia
| 14
| 9
Statistics courtesy iplt20.com and ESPNCricinfo.