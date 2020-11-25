Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were on Wednesady nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Decade Award while Mithali Raj is in the fray among women.

Kohli, in fact, featured in all five men’s categories for his incredible run in the last 10 years.

The governing body announced that for the first time the fans can vote for winners across categories, including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards, which celebrate the best overall player from the men’s and women’s game over the past decade.

The fan vote will make up 10% of the voting, while votes from an expert panel will make up the remaining 90%. Fans will provide 100% of the vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, from a list of the past winners since 2011. The voting opens at 1300 hours GST on Wednesday 25th November and closes at 2230 hours GST on Wednesday 16th December, as per ICC.

🔟 years

🏏 3711 games

⭐ Countless memories



The #ICCAwards are back, this time with an entire DECADE in focus 🤩



We'll be giving away some incredible fan prizes too, so keep your eyes peeled 👀 pic.twitter.com/7B1UyU6eQa — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2020

Kohli and veteran off-spinner Ashwin are the two Indians among seven men nominated. Besides the Indian duo, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) are the other contenders in this category.

In the overall category in the women’s game, Mithali is among six in contention, alongside Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry. Jhulan Goswami is in contention for ODI cricketer of the decade.

In the men’s ODI category, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and run-machine Rohit Sharma also found a place alongside Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers and Sangakkara.

Kohli and Rohit also featured in the men’s T20I category, which also included Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Malinga and Chris Gayle (West Indies).

Kohli has also been nominated for Tests and ICC spirit of cricket categories.

The final winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

The complete list of nominees for the ICC awards of the decade are as follows: