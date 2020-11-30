World chess champion Magnus Carlsen celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday and received plenty of wishes for his special day on social media.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster has a number of records to his name. Having first reached the No 1 position in the Fide world rankings back in 2010, he is behind only Russian legend Garry Kasparov when it comes to most amount of time as the highest rated player in the world.

Carlsen, who set the record for the longest unbeaten run in the sport, has a peak classical rating of 2882 which is the highest in the history of the game. He is the current World Chess Champion, World Rapid Chess Champion, and World Blitz Chess Champion.

Earlier this year, Carlsen suffered his first defeat in more than two years and a record 125 games, while playing a tournament in his native Norway. The world No 1 lost to Polish grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who is ranked a relatively humble No 15 in the world.

Carlsen who is often tough on himself in post-game analysis, had offered no excuses for that shock defeat. “Extremely disappointing”, he said: “Completely unforgivable”.

Carlsen’s undefeated run stretched all the way back to July 31, 2018, when Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated him. During that time, Carlsen scored 44 wins and 81 draws against his opponents.

Here are some of the birthday wishes that came in for Carlsen on Monday:

Magnus Carlsen, the greatest chess player of all-time, turns 30 today. We are as fortunate as those who witnessed "live" Capablanca's, Fischer's or Kasparov's games at the height of their careers (Carina Johansen/NTB archive). pic.twitter.com/U18Z1TI7F5 — Olimpiu G. Urcan (@olimpiuurcan) November 30, 2020

Today world chess champion @MagnusCarlsen turns 30.🥳



Carlsen is an outstanding player whose achievements are impossible to fit in one tweet. He is also a well-rounded person with multiple talents, and we wish him further success in all his endeavors!#OnThisDay #chess #Carlsen pic.twitter.com/0nEDxdIY74 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 30, 2020

So, @GaryLineker turns 60 today🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



I turn 30🇳🇴



3+6. Who turns 36 today? @NDJ_Official🇳🇱



Lineker almost played in the 90 WC final, 30 years ago. I have played in finals 13+14+16+18 =61. De Jong wore nr 6 and scored 1 goal for Netherlands. 6+1



All I am saying.. Happy bday guys👀 — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) November 30, 2020

Happy 30th Birthday to Magnus Carlsen, World Champion in classic, rapid and blitz! He became Champion in 2013 upon beating Anand. Retained his title vs Anand (2014), Karjakin (2016) and Caruana (2018). His highest live rating was 2889.2. Photo: G. Souleidis/grenkechessclassic.de pic.twitter.com/cEKrTCc4tV — 2700chess (@2700chess) November 30, 2020

Happy birthday @MagnusCarlsen



On his birthday in 2016, Magnus Carlsen retained his title as World Chess Champion in New York City.



He played an incredible game with a powerful Queen sacrifice on move 50. 50. Qxh6#https://t.co/eDmzDfYWcs — Fawole John Oyeyemi (@Fawolizzochess) November 30, 2020

Magnus Carlsen is in another final. It is becoming ridiculous. He is Federer plus Nadal, plus Djokovic, plus Murray on 64 squares. Nobody currently comes close to dominating their sport as he does, in a sport which is genuinely a level playing field. https://t.co/uDNctA1k0w — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) November 28, 2020

#OnThisDay in 1990, a boy was born in the city of Tønsberg. Little did anyone know that he'd go on to dominate a field to such an extent that he would be regarded as one of the greatests, if not THE greatest!



Happy Birthday to World Champion 🇳🇴 @MagnusCarlsen!



(📷 @FIDE_chess) pic.twitter.com/JuXDVNdpJ6 — FollowChess (@FollowChessApp) November 30, 2020

Revisiting four of 🇳🇴 @MagnusCarlsen's many stellar records on the occassion of his 30th birthday! pic.twitter.com/qSAlFX8Qf9 — FollowChess (@FollowChessApp) November 30, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)