In the final One Day International between Australia and India in Canberra on Wednesday, there were two sensational moments that stood out in the second half.

First, Glenn Maxwell — who could not hit a six in the Indian Premier League but could not stop himself from clearing the boundary in this series — played one of the shots of the year. During the course of his blistering half century, he played a switch-hit of the highest quality against Kuldeep Yadav.

No words, as the tweet below says, to describe that shot.

But not long after, Jasprit Bumrah, who had had a below par series so far by his high standards, came up with arguably the match-winning moment when he sent back Maxwell with the near-perfect yorker.

Huge wicket 👊



Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Glenn Maxwell with Australia needing just over a run-a-ball...



📺 BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/QtLCv8Wmyf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 2, 2020

From a winning position, Australia crumbled soon after. India won the match by 13 runs to earn a consolation win in the series.

