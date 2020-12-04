The first One-Day International match between South Africa and England has been postponed after a players from the Proteas camp tested positive for Covid-19.

The first ODI was to be played on Friday but Cricket South Africa announced that the match has now been rearranged to ensure the safety of the players.

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England Cricket Board (ECB) would like to announce the postponement of the first Betway One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series to Sunday, 06 December 2020. This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for Covid-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs,” a statement from CSA read.

“In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday.”

The two teams recently competed in the T20I series that ended on Tuesday with England emerging 3-0 winners.

CSA also announced the new date for the Cape Town ODI series that will now be played on Monday

The amended tour dates are as follows:

Sunday, 06 December 2020 – 1st Betway ODI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl (Day Match)

Monday, 07 December 2020 – 2nd Betway ODI, Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (Day-night Match)

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 – 3rd Betway ODI, Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town (Day-night Match)