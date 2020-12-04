Ravindra Jadeja said he felt dizzy after the completion of the Indian innings which is why Yuzvendra Chahal came in as the concussion substitute for India, Sanju Samson said after the first Twnety20 International on Friday.

Chahal, who was not in original squad, replaced Jadeja after the first innings and grabbed 3 for 25 in a match-winning performance in India’s 11-run victory.

“He got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc) and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. He (Jadeja) said that he was feeling a little dizzy,” Samson told mediapersons during the post-match virtual media conference.

“He is under observation as per team doctor’s (Dr Abhijit Salvi) advice.”

Samson, however, couldn’t provide any update on how Jadeja’s hamstring is after he suffered a niggle and needed heavy strapping during the 19th over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

“I don’t know how Jaddu bhai is feeling as the physio is taking care of that.”

Samson quite rightly didn’t want to comment on whether Jadeja is out of the T20 series even though concussion protocols demand a week’s rest which could mean that he would no longer be available in the next two games.

However, he was all praise for Chahal, who didn’t know that he was going to play till the innings break but had a big role in India’s win.

“That is the standard that has been set by this team. The quality of players is so high that anytime you ask, they are ready. Chahal grabbed his chance and it was a great lesson for everyone that they need to be ready all the time.”

Samson has played a few T20s for India but without much success, but the Kerala batsman believes that he is no longer under any kind of pressure.

“A few years back I would have said yes (pressure factor) to that question. But now I have played a few matches for India and have been around good people, who have helped keep a positive mindset.

“The idea is to keep it simple and focus is to win every game for India,” Samson said.

With PTI Inputs