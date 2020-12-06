Hardik Pandya was the star of the show as the all-rounder powered India to a gripping second T20 international victory to take the series against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Chasing 195, Pandya played a crucial late cameo. He hit an enormous six off debutant Daniel Sams to get the winning runs – and victory by six wickets – with two balls to spare. He finished unbeaten on 42 off only 22 balls.

Needing 25 of the final 12 balls after fetching 12 in the 18th over, he brought down the equation to 14 in the last over with two fours. The all-rounder then hit two sixes to seal the match in India’s favour.

Shikhar Dhawan earlier hit 52 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli looked threatening before being caught behind for 40, giving Sams a prized wicket.

New skipper Matthew Wade and Steve Smith hit half-centuries apiece to carry Australia to 194/5 after batting first. In reply, India were 195/4.

This one is for everyone back home! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nXsF7fS9PJ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 6, 2020

A well deserved Man of the Match award for @hardikpandya7 for his match-winning knock of 42*#TeamIndia take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three match T20I series.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mlC3e3RSN9 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2020

Sometimes you just have to say "well played".



India take the Dettol T20I Series after some late heroics from Hardik Pandya 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XBEilou49U — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 6, 2020

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series. Defending 161 in the 1st game and chasing 195 in the 2nd showed what a comprehensive performance this has been. Well done!@BCCI #AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 6, 2020

Wow wee @hardikpandya7, his approach is very simple. A strong open base, doesn’t look to play the cute shoots, instead backs himself to clear the boundary...with ease!! 😱 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 6, 2020

Hardik pandya is one of the most calm cool and clean hitter of the ball top class @hardikpandya7 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 6, 2020

Has to be among the most feared finishers in the game. @hardikpandya7 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2020

Winning it in style with a six @hardikpandya7 what an inn.. well done team @BCCI for leading the series by 2-0 .. Go for 3-0 👏👍 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2020

Hardik Pandya you did not just do that? 😱😍😍😍 #AUSvIND — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) December 6, 2020

An extraordinary performance from the team tonight. A great way to end the weekend. We keep going! 🇮🇳 🙌🏽 . Special mention to the backbencher, @hardikpandya7 😉



WHAT AN INNINGS! 💪#TeamIndia #DownUnder pic.twitter.com/8AYkpTOdaj — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 6, 2020

Zabardast hitting by @hardikpandya7 .

Wonderful start from @SDhawan25 and @klrahul11 , @imVkohli and a sensational bowling spell from @Natarajan_91 . And India seal the T20 series with a game to go. Maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/VDgb6CwT33 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2020

That’s Hardik for you, always cool under pressure!! @hardikpandya7 👏👏Congratulations team India for winning the t-20 series. @BCCI #AUSvsIND — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 6, 2020

Hardik Pandya is really priming himself into a top notch finisher. That is some serious power and poise. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) December 6, 2020

Hardik Pandya! What a cricketer. The MVP every team dreams of having in their side. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 6, 2020

The Finisher of India - the way he has been batting in this series - has taken the tag - The box office & MVP.



90(76)

28(31)

92*(76)

16(15)

42*(22) pic.twitter.com/A2tDXRg3q2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 6, 2020

Hardik Pandya has scored 268 runs in the 5 matches of the Australian tour so far in 220 balls which includes two 90s and a 42, two of the knock turned out to be match winning.



The finisher and the match winner for India - Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/LyyNQXmyZg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2020