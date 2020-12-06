Hardik Pandya was the star of the show as the all-rounder powered India to a gripping second T20 international victory to take the series against Australia in Sydney on Sunday.
Chasing 195, Pandya played a crucial late cameo. He hit an enormous six off debutant Daniel Sams to get the winning runs – and victory by six wickets – with two balls to spare. He finished unbeaten on 42 off only 22 balls.
Needing 25 of the final 12 balls after fetching 12 in the 18th over, he brought down the equation to 14 in the last over with two fours. The all-rounder then hit two sixes to seal the match in India’s favour.
Shikhar Dhawan earlier hit 52 off 36 balls and Virat Kohli looked threatening before being caught behind for 40, giving Sams a prized wicket.
New skipper Matthew Wade and Steve Smith hit half-centuries apiece to carry Australia to 194/5 after batting first. In reply, India were 195/4.