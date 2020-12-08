Australia vs India, third T20I live: Wade falls after brilliant 80, Australia eye big total
Follow live updates of the third T20 International between Australia and India at Sydney.
Live updates
Aus 175/4 after 19.1 overs (Henriques 5): BOWLED! Natarajan sends Maxwell back. No fielder involved. Full toss crashes into the stumps. Maxwell b T Natarajan 54(36)
Aus 169/3 after 18.2 overs (Maxwell 53): WICKET! Thakur strikes! Wade trapped LBW after a classy 80 off 53 balls. The review didn’t help. Clearly out. Gave the hosts a brilliant start once and was brilliant against Sundar. Wade lbw b Thakur 80(53)
Aus 168/2 after 18 overs (Wade 80, Maxwell 52): Maxwell gets to his fifty off just 31 balls and for the first time in the T20 series, Natarajan has gone for more than 10 runs in an over.
Aus 157/2 after 17 overs (Wade 77, Maxwell 46): DROPPED! Chahar gives Maxwell (40 off 27) a life. Another catch dropped by India. He got to it easily and then put it down. Then, the next ball is smashed into the stands. A dangerous man to have in the middle and he is leading a charmed life.
Aus 145/2 after 16 overs (Wade 73, Maxwell 37): Decent over by Chahar. Just 6 runs off it. Kept the batsmen quiet which is all a captain can ask for at this point in the game.
Aus 139/2 after 15 overs (Wade 69, Maxwell 35): Review wasted! KL Rahul convinces Kohli to go for a review this time. But Maxwell got nothing on it. Maxwell still there in the middle and looking so dangerous. He hit Chahal for two sixes in the over.
Aus 124/2 after 14 overs (Wade 68, Maxwell 22): The Wade-Maxwell stand is already worth 45 off 29 balls. But they will now be looking to take this to another level. Great fielding by Samson on the boundary line saved a six – flipped the ball back into play before his feet touched the ground beyond the boundary line.
Aus 114/2 after 13 overs (Wade 61, Maxwell 19): Maxwell brings out his switch hit and it works. Then, he brings out the slog sweep but gets the top edge and is caught. He is walking off when the umpire asks him to wait. Chahal had bowled a no ball. This could hurt India.
Aus 101/2 after 12 overs (Wade 58, Maxwell 11): Thakur comes into the attack. Wade smashes the first ball for six and then Maxwell gets another four later in the over. 14 runs off the over. Last 20 balls, 30 runs. Australia taking things up a notch.
Aus 87/2 after 11 overs (Wade 51, Maxwell 4): Some controversy here. Wade was hit on the pads. The replays were shown on the big screen. India took the review. Then the TV umpire said the review is void. Replays show it would have been out. Kohli isn’t pleased. Meanwhile, Wade needed just 34 balls to get to his third fifty – all have come against India.
Aus 82/2 after 10 overs (Wade 48, Maxwell 3): 10 overs gone. Australia have the platform. Maxwell is the middle, Wade is going well. How many runs will they get in the second half?
Aus 79/2 after 9.4 overs (Wade 48): WICKET! Sundar strikes! Smith walking back. He just didn’t get going today. Almost got stumped a couple of balls back and now, bowled. Smith b Washington Sundar 24(23)
Aus 73/1 after 9 overs (Wade 48, Smith 18): Australia need Smith to get a move on now. He has 18 off 19 ball and that is just not done at this level. He just has to get going now.
Aus 68/1 after 8 overs (Wade 46, Smith 15): Wade has been brutal on anything short from Sundar and that has put a lot of pressure on the young spinner, who normally maintains a good economy rate. A new challenge for Sundar.
Aus 59/1 after 7 overs (Wade 40, Smith 12): Chahal into the attack as soon as the Powerplay ends and Australia get 8 runs off the over. Kohli will want to send back Wade as quickly as possible.
Aus 51/1 after 6 overs (Wade 34, Smith 10): Natarajan comes in to bowl the last over of the Powerplay and he does well. Just 5 runs off the over. Still a decent enough Powerplay for Australia.
Aus 45/1 after 5 overs (Wade 32, Smith 6): Big over for Australia. 17 runs off it. Chahar not having too much luck and Wade is making his chances count.
Aus 28/1 after 4 overs (Wade 20, Smith 2): Sundar vs everyone else is a very different bowler from the one who bowls against Wade. The left-hander looks to attack him and gives him no breathing room.
Aus 16/1 after 3 overs (Wade 15, Smith 1): A wicket is always welcome and so is swing. Chahar is getting some movement today and that will give him the confidence to pitch it further up.
Aus 14/1 after 1.4 overs (Wade 14): WICKET! Sundar strikes to send back Finch. Tried to make room but the off-spinner was too good. Perhaps he tried to pre-empt the shot. Finch c Hardik Pandya b Washington Sundar 0(2)
Aus 9/0 after 1 over (Wade 9, Finch 0): It is cold today in Sydney and Chahar is getting some movement today. Wade got a lucky four to get the innings underway but there was nothing lucky about the second four which was pulled with disdain.
The Aussie openers are out in the middle and Finch said they will be targeting a score around 190. Here we go…
01.34 pm: T20 tactics are a whole different ball game. In the last match, Australis seemed to start well but then they tossed the ball to Tye and then Maxwell. India recovered momentum and Pandya finished well in the end. No chance for a bowler to find rhythm and perhaps the same is true for batsmen too. Get in, get going.
01.20 pm: Will Australia open with Wade again? There will be the temptation to do that given how well he played in the second ODI. He picked up the length early and was brutal on anything loose.
01.15 pm: No changes to the Indian XI.
India playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
01.13 pm: Finch back and takes over as skipper.
The Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa
Toss: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia. Finch is fit again for Australia.
1.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of the third T20 International between Australia and India. The two teams will face each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Virat Kohli and Co aiming to complete a series sweep.