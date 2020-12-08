Australia vs India, third T20I live: Sundar strikes early to send back Finch
Follow live updates of the third T20 International between Australia and India at Sydney.
Live updates
Aus 14/1 after 1.4 overs (Wade 14): WICKET! Sundar strikes to send back Finch. Tried to make room but the off-spinner was too good. Perhaps he tried to pre-empt the shot. Finch c Hardik Pandya b Washington Sundar 0(2)
Aus 9/0 after 1 over (Wade 9, Finch 0): It is cold today in Sydney and Chahar is getting some movement today. Wade got a lucky four to get the innings underway but there was nothing lucky about the second four which was pulled with disdain.
The Aussie openers are out in the middle and Finch said they will be targeting a score around 190. Here we go…
01.34 pm: T20 tactics are a whole different ball game. In the last match, Australis seemed to start well but then they tossed the ball to Tye and then Maxwell. India recovered momentum and Pandya finished well in the end. No chance for a bowler to find rhythm and perhaps the same is true for batsmen too. Get in, get going.
01.20 pm: Will Australia open with Wade again? There will be the temptation to do that given how well he played in the second ODI. He picked up the length early and was brutal on anything loose.
01.15 pm: No changes to the Indian XI.
India playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
01.13 pm: Finch back and takes over as skipper.
The Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Mitch Swepson, Adam Zampa
Toss: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia. Finch is fit again for Australia.
1.00 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of the third T20 International between Australia and India. The two teams will face each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Virat Kohli and Co aiming to complete a series sweep.