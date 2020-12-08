Breakdancing was one of four new sports to get the Olympic green light on Monday for inclusion at the 2024 Paris Games.

The introduction of breaking was “one of the results of the Olympic Agenda 2020”, Bach said. “We had a clear priority to introduce sports (that are) particularly popular among the younger generation and taking into consideration the urbanisation of sport.”

Breakdancing, which grew up alongside hip hop in the South Bronx of New York in the 1970s and is officially known in sport terms as “breaking”, appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, in the form of head-to-head “battles”.

“Today is a historic occasion not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world,” said Shawn Tay, president of the World Dance Sport Federation.

“The WDSF could not be prouder to have breaking included at Paris 2024... It was a true team effort to get to this moment and we will redouble our efforts in the lead-up to the Olympic Games to make sure the breaking competition at Paris 2024 will be unforgettable.”

The @Paris2024 sports programme has been approved. It includes these main features:

- 100% gender equality

- Four additional sports: Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking

- More youth-focused events

- 10,500 athletes and 329 events#StrongerTogether — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

Here are some Twitter reactions to Breakdancing becoming an Olympic sport:

Oh dear. If I hadn't retired too early I would probably win Uganda her first breakdancing gold medal🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/VBAuljqG02 — Joseph Kabuleta (@JKabuleta) December 8, 2020

Consider me officially out on the Olympics😡...breakdancing over baseball...ummmmmm...good luck with that clown show. https://t.co/Fx2e8R0RPv — Jim Schlossnagle (@TCUSchloss) December 8, 2020

My gut reaction is to recoil at the inclusion of breakdance at the Olympics...



...but also think this probably opens up what is largely a middle-class-n-above-dominated sports gathering to a far greater demographic. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) December 8, 2020

Hugely disappointing to read @Olympics announce that Breakdancing (or “Breaking”) will be an Olympic sport in @JO_Paris2024 - rather than Cross Country Running. I admire the athleticism needed for Breaking, but CC is huge & its history (& present) deserve inclusion. #Seriously ? — Tim Hutchings (@TimHutchings1) December 7, 2020

This is me on hearing breakdancing will become an Olympic sport in 2024. pic.twitter.com/SWlMwNOLxX — Dale Roberts (@ozdale) December 7, 2020

As break dancing is announced as an event for the 2024 Olympics thousands of middle aged men think "I might have a crack at getting a medal, my headspin at the 4th year school disco was flawless". — Tangangaroo (@1882N17) December 7, 2020

Break dancing in the 2024 olympics should be a treat. — Chip Limonoff (@climonoff) December 7, 2020

When you hear break-dancing will be part of the 2024 Olympics pic.twitter.com/HN0RrN0dZ0 — Jake Herod (@jake_herod) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing as a sport 💃💃💃



2025 Olympic doesn't know what's coming. pic.twitter.com/dAVqpsBPno — Auay Jokesomefun (@Sunday_Akinjide) December 7, 2020