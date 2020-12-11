Around the Web Watch: Jasprit Bumrah gets guard of honour for his maiden half-century in first-class cricket Pace bowler Bumrah scored an unbeaten 55 against Australia A in a pink-ball warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Screengrab The Indian team led by @imVkohli just formed a guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah as he entered the dressing-room #AUSvIND #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/jI8i38TQm8— Splendid Innovator (@sachingold17) December 11, 2020 Also readJasprit Bumrah hits brilliant half century to top score for India in pink-ball warm-up game Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jasprit Bumrah Cricket Read Comments Print