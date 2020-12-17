Australia vs India, first Test, day one live: Virat Kohli wins toss, India will bat first
Coverage of the first day of the first match between Australia and India as Border Gavaskar Series gets underway.
Live updates
09.05 am: And here’s India’s playing XI in case you missed the announcement yesterday.
India XI: P Shaw, M Agarwal, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, W Saha, R Ashwin, U Yadav, M Shami, J Bumrah
09.03 am: Paine said he is happy to bowl first but they would have liked to bat first too. And we finally know Australia’s playing XI.
Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
09.01 am: India have won the toss and they are going to bat first.
08.59 am: Glenn McGrath feels like this is a pretty good pitch but the toss will be crucial given that it is a day/night game.
08.57 am: And here’s what the Adelaide pitch looks like! What do you think...
08.56 am: Allrounder Cameron Green has cleared the concussion test. He will be making his Australia Test debut today.
08.52 am: Before we look forward, a 6-minute recap of the last Border Gavaskar Trophy:
08.50 am: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test between Australia and India. It’s a historic occasion for India, as they get ready for a pink-ball Test away from home. It means, for an Adelaide Test, fans in India do not have to wake up too early. It’s a nice and easy 9.30 am start, but it’s not going to be nice and easy for the Indian team this around you’d think. A Test series in Australia is as tough as international cricket gets, and it is a test India will look to ace once again.
We. Cannot. Wait.
Big news: India announced XI
India have kept faith with opener Prithvi Shaw while opting for Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper for the opening day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide starting Thursday.
Selectors also confirmed Umesh Yadav as the third seamer alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of the injured Ishant Sharma, while Ravi Ashwin won the race to be their frontline spinner ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.
The flamboyant Shaw was under pressure from another young talent – Shubman Gill, also 21 – to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal after just one decent knock in four warm-up innings.
But he will take the field for his fifth cap on Thursday while Gill continues his wait to earn a first.
India won their maiden series 2-1 in Australia in 2018-19 – including victory in Adelaide, although that game was not a day-night Test.
India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
(With AFP inputs)