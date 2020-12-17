Virat Kohli’s resilient innings on the first day of the pink-ball Test against Australia came to an anti-climatic end when he was run out after a horror mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane.

The right-hander was livid as he walked back after a patient 74 runs off 180 balls, the highest score of the first innings at Adelaide on Thursday. But it was an unfortunate end to a very good knock.

The India captain and vice-captain had put together a solid stand off 88 runs when, in the 77th over, Rahane sought a quick single off Nathan Lyon. But the ball was collected at mid-off by Josh Hazlewood and seeing that, Rahane bailed out after starting to run.

But Kohli was already halfway down the pitch by then and was left stranded when the throw came in. He had no choice and just gave up when the stumps were broken comfortably.

The Indian captain was out just before the new ball was taken and Rahane himself was back in the hut soon after, after being caught LBW by Mitchell Starc on 42.

Watch the horrific mix-up here

Australia vs India, first Test, day one live: Kohli out after horror mix-up, Rahane falls soon after