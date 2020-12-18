Australia vs India, first Test, day two live: Bumrah strikes again to send back Burns
Coverage of the first day of the first match between Australia and India as Border Gavaskar Series gets underway.
India first innings: 244 all out
Live updates
Australia 35/2 after 18 overs: DROPPED!!! Bumrah drops one on the boundary line. Simple catch. But he jumped up and somehow, dropped in. Australia could have / should have been three down here. Labuschagne, on 16, survives. Could be a big moment in the game. Unlucky for Shami and India.
Australia 29/2 after 17 overs: WICKET! Bumrah strikes again. LBW. Another review and another umpire’s call. It was angled in and Burns (8 off 41) is walking back, shaking his head.
Bumrah is his last 2 overs: W, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, W. He is switched on.
Australia 29/1 after 16 overs: Labuschagne is pumped. India are attacking the stumps and using a few bouncers too. But the right-hander is using the pace well. Two fours in the Shami over.
Australia 20/1 after 15 overs: Marnus Labuschagne is in. He has been in terrific form in Test cricket but India’s bowlers are now attacking the stumps. They are attacking the danger zones a lot more now.
India were 25/1 after 15 overs on Day 1
Australia are 20/1 after 15 overs on Day 2
It has been an engrossing watch.
Australia 16/1 after 14.1 overs: WICKET!!! Bumrah traps Wade LBW. After going wide for so long, he attacked the stumps and got the breakthrough. Review showed it was umpire’s call. Wade lbw b Bumrah 8 (51)
Australia 14/0 after 13 overs: India have controlled the run-rate well. A few short balls are hitting Wade but no real alarms for Australia yet. Kohli and Co need a wicket.
Australia 12/0 after 10 overs: Shami attacking the stumps a lot more. This is a big first innings for Australia – they get out of this and suddenly, the game opens up. India will be desperate for a breakthrough. Anyone missing Ishant Sharma?
Shami finally comes into the attack.
Australia 10/0 after 9 overs: Umesh’s fifth over – still no wickets. Australia being cautious but India’s bowlers have been a bit too wide as well. They perhaps needed to attack the stumps a bit more. The batsmen have not had to play at enough balls.
Australia 8/0 after 7 overs: Yadav has three maidens in his four overs. He hasn’t done anything majorly wrong but maybe India need to look at Shami now.
Australia 8/0 after 6 overs: Australia’s openers doing it right. Get the new ball out of the way first and then build from there. Still some troublesome moments for them – like this wicked short ball from Bumrah, followed the batsman. He just about managed to avoid getting his bat or gloves on it. Burns survives.
Australia 5/0 after 5 overs: Four! Wade and Australia get off the mark. Slow and steady for now. Australia know that of they get a good start, it will put immense pressure on India.
Australia 0/0 after 4 overs: Four overs gone, still no runs on that classic scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval. No wickets either. Burns, who has had a horrid run of late, is still there in the middle and in a way, he has already done more for Australia than Shaw did for India.
Australia 0/0 after 2 overs: Steady over by Bumrah. Beating the batsmen. Getting some movement and bounce. Good signs. But India needs to make the most of the pink ball while it is new.
Time for Bumrah...
Australia 0/0 after 1 over: Good first over from Umesh to Wade, working the angle. India REALLY need to dismiss the openers early to have a chance of coming back into this match. Given the form Burns has been in and that Wade has never opened before in first-class cricket....
Interesting: Umesh Yadav has been given the new ball. Maybe what he did in the warm-up against Burns?
Ashish Magotra: The real worry though is what happens when you take Virat Kohli out of this batting line-up…
Innings break:
INDIA 244 ALL OUT: Sure, India’s lower order is not that great but surely that is below par even for their low standards? Shocking. Lost four wickets for 11 runs. Bumrah left stranded.
Overs 93.1, India 244 all out: WHAT A COLLAPSE. Terrible application from India’s lower order (to be expected, we suppose) and fantastic bowling effort by Australia to wrap things up nice and early.
India 244/9 after 93 overs: So much anticipation about how many runs the Indian lower-order can add but it’s been poor. And Bumrah, hits a square drive for four, showing how it’s done.
WICKET! Mitchell Starc, like he does, is cleaning up the tail. Another hoick by Umesh Yadav, it goes high and not very handsome at all. Wade takes a good catch.
India 240/8 after 92 overs: A massive hit over mid-on by Umesh (for a four) and the field has been spread.
India 235/8 after 91 overs: India can sure use even half of these runs from Bumrah here.
OH DEAR: WICKET! Australia are in a hurry to bat today and India are in a hurry to let them. Poor from Saha as he goes chasing at a wide-ball and Starc has another wicket. India 235/8.
India 234/7 after 90 overs: And that didn’t take long. Ashwin walking back. Cummins strikes. What is it with India and first overs in this Test?
Day 1 morning, first over: Shaw
Day 1 second new ball, first over: Rahane
Day 2 morning, first over: Ashwin
Over 89.3, India 233/7: WICKET! Another day, another first-over wicket. Pat Cummins, who has been sensational in this match already with his line and length, strikes with the third ball of the day to dismiss Ashwin. Peach.
INDIA 233/6: Here we go, Pat Cummins checks if R Ashwin is awake with a bouncer first up. Negotiated well.
Ashish Magotra: You just don’t feel this kind of anticipation for T20 or ODI cricket. This kind of tension (reserved for when two good sides play Test cricket) is so different. Can’t wait for Day 2 to begin.
9.24 pm: Ricky Ponting has had words of praise for the super impressive Nathan Lyon. Will Ashwin have a similar impact?
“He’s had as much success as any spinner, I think, against India over the years. He’s got Virat Kohli out (in Tests) more than anybody in the history of the game, he looked like he troubled Pujara a lot [on daye one].
“The right-handers now that come out to bat against him - he gets so much over-spin on the ball when you’ve got fielders around the bat - they must feel like they’re going to get out every ball.
“He builds pressure, he bowls very few bad balls so he’ll be a massive threat for them.”— via cricket.com.au
9.14 am: For the sheer hard work he put in, it was shaping up into one of Virat Kohli’s more impressive Test innings...
Day one highlights:
09.01 am: Not sure about you but we are excited to watch Jasprit Bumrah bat.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day two in the first Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval.
What a day it was to welcome back Test cricket for both sides after a long break. The thrills and (literal) spills of the white-ball formats were great over six matches, but in classic Test cricket fashion, the first day packed enough twists and turns by itself.
First over of the day, there was a wicket for Starc. And then, two sessions of old-fashioned, attritional cricket. And then, when another century beckoned at Adelaide Oval, Kohli was run out. That triggered a collapse for India. Finally, a crucial little partnership between Saha and Ashwin to ensure India did not fold up after a collapse. India finished on 233/6 after 89 overs.
What’s in store on day 2?