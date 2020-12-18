The Puskas Award for best goal went to Tottenham’s South Korean striker Son Heung-min for a mazy, individual goal he scored against Burnley in the Premier League in December 2019.

With Spurs already rampant after early goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, Son stole the show before half-time in north London when he ran from deep inside his own half past a host of Burnley defenders and capped the astonishing burst with an ice-cool finish.

At that point, Son had scored 77 goals in Spurs colours since his 2015 move from Bayer Leverkusen but none was quite as dazzling as this one.

Watch the goal in the video below: