Australia vs India, first Test, day three live: Can Virat Kohli and Co build on their advantage?
Coverage of the third day of the first match between Australia and India as Border Gavaskar Series gets underway.
India 1st innings: 244 all out
Australia 1st innings: 191 all out
Live updates
Looking back at day two...
09.10 am: Just how pleasing it was to see Jasprit Bumrah take on the challenge of facing Pat Cummins with the new pink ball last night? He will walk out to bat with Mayank Agarwal today as India look to build on their advantage.
09.05 am: The pitch does not have too much visible wear and tear but there has already been some evidence of variable bounce.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of day three of the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
There were even doubts whether he would play in this match when India might prefer four quicks, but Ashwin Ravichandran bagged four wickets as a dominant India held a 62-run lead at stumps on day two of the Adelaide day-night Test after Australian captain Tim Paine ran out of batting partners.
Paine was left stranded on 73 not out when the Australian innings ended at 191 to trail India’s 244 by 53 runs.
Ashwin had figures of 4/55 while Umesh Yadav took 3/40.
At stumps, India in their second innings were one down for nine with Mayank Agarwal on five and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to score. Prithvi Shaw was bowled by Pat Cummins for four.
Fifteen wickets fell on the day which started when Cummins and Mitchell Starc took just 25 deliveries to knock off the final four India batsmen. The Indian bowlers then took over the match, despite sloppy catching.
