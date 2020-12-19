There have been better nightmares for Indian fans than what happened in Adelaide on Saturday.

Even the most pessimistic kind of supporter could not have predicted what unfolded in the first session on day three at Adelaide Oval. Australia’s world-class pace attack dismissed India for their lowest ever Test score of 36 (in a completed innings) on Saturday.

The collapse set a target of 90 to win the opening Test for the hosts in Adelaide after an incredible batting collapse.

India started day three of the day-night Test on 9/1 and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total for Australia to chase.

But their hopes were left in tatters after a superb exhibition of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21).

India’s previous Test low was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

Watch the highlights (if that is even the right word) of India’s innings here:

Play

Play

Play

Play

(With AFP inputs)