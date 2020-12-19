Heading into day three of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide, the match was hanging nicely in the balance as both teams had a real chance of emerging victorious. However, it only took about 40 minutes on Saturday morning for the Australian fast bowlers to absolutely finish off the contest.
India’s innings finished at 36/9 (with Mohammed Shami retired hurt) as Australia were left with a target of 90 runs. This is India’s lowest ever innings total in Test cricket.
India, who started the day on 9/1 from six overs in their second innings, were leading by 62 runs. They would have hoped to bat for most of the day and end up giving a target of at least 250 to Australia.
But what happened at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday morning was simply a jaw-dropping experience.
Here’s how India’s wickets fell:
1/7
2/7
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/19
7/26
8/26
9/31
9/36 (Shami retired hurt)
Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah hit it straight back to Pat Cummins, India’s batsmen went down like ninepins.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane got out for zero, captain Virat Kohli could manage just a four behind square on the off, Mayank Agarwal scored 9 off 40, Hanuma Vihari and Wriddhiman Saha hardly contributed, while Ravichandran Ashwin perished for a first ball duck.
To make matters worse, pacer Shami retired hurt after suffering a nasty blow to his arm and that’s how India’s innings wrapped up.
Although India’s collapse was truly sensational, nothing could be taken away from the phenomenal fast bowling by the Australians.
Josh Hazlewood finished with memorable figures of 5/8 from five overs, with Pat Cummins picking up the other four wickets for 21 runs from 10.2 overs. The two right-arm quicks were deadly accurate and produced some near-unplayable deliveries to the Indian batsmen.
Twitter, of course was at a loss of words for the sensational morning of Test cricket.
Here are some reactions: