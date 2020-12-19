India were restricted to their lowest ever total in Test cricket, collapsing to 36/9 in the second innings, leaving Australia with just a 90-run target on the third day of the first day-night Test at Adelaide on Saturday.

Australia got to the target with the loss of two wickets with Joe Burns helping himself to a half century.

The Indian innings ended when pacer Mohammed Shami was hit on the forearm by a short ball from Pat Cummins. He could not continue and the Indian innings ended at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

India’s second innings at Adelaide:

1......3.2.1......W..........2.........4..2....W...................W....W...W...4W..........2.....1..2..2......WW..4..1.W.1.4... — via Fox Sports Lab

India’s earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord’s in 1974 against England. That innings has come to be known in Indian cricket parlance as the “Summer of 42”. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar and the late Ajit Wadekar had long carried the baggage of that English Summer, inarguably one of the worst in the annals of Indian cricket. It will now be replaced by the “Summer of 36” and the 2020 version is going to be hard to beat when it comes to India’s worst batting performances.

This is also the lowest score in the brief history of D/N Tests and the joint fifth lowest overall.

India's lowest totals in Test cricket Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Match Date India 36 21.2 v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020 India 42 17.0 v England Lord's 20 Jun 1974 India 58 21.3* v Australia Brisbane 28 Nov 1947 India 58 21.4 v England Manchester 17 Jul 1952 India 66 34.1 v South Africa Durban 26 Dec 1996 India 67 24.2* v Australia Melbourne 6 Feb 1948 India 75 30.5 v West Indies Delhi 25 Nov 1987 India 76 20.0 v South Africa Ahmedabad 3 Apr 2008 completed innings (* denotes 8-ball overs)

At one stage, India were reduced to 26/8 and looked like they might equal the lowest ever Test score (26 by New Zealand) but Hanuma Vihari’s boundary helped them avoid that ignominy.

The Indian batting was completely exposed by the extra bounce Australia’s pacers found on the day. But it wasn’t just that. The line and the length were immaculate as well and Kohli and his team will have a hard time figuring out where they went wrong.

36 - India have compiled their lowest total in a men's Test innings (36); in addition, it is also the joint-lowest team total in the format on Australian soil (also 36 by South Africa v Australia, February 1932 in Melbourne). Nadir.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EDUtgsqOop — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 19, 2020

Not a single Indian batsman was able to reach double figures as the home pacers, led by Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21-4), decimated the tourists with some classy seam bowling.

It is not only India’s lowest total ever in Tests, but also the lowest by any team in 65 years.

Lowest Innings total in Test cricket Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Match Date New Zealand 26 27.0 v England Auckland 25 Mar 1955 South Africa 30 18.4x5 v England Port Elizabeth 13 Feb 1896 South Africa 30 12.3 v England Birmingham 14 Jun 1924 South Africa 35 22.4x5 v England Cape Town 1 Apr 1899 South Africa 36 23.2 v Australia Melbourne 12 Feb 1932 Australia 36 23.0 v England Birmingham 29 May 1902 India 36 21.2 v Australia Adelaide 17 Dec 2020 Ireland 38 15.4 v England Lord's 24 Jul 2019 New Zealand 42 39.0 v Australia Wellington 29 Mar 1946 Australia 42 37.3x4 v England Sydney 10 Feb 1888 India 42 17.0 v England Lord's 20 Jun 1974

This was also only the second instance of all 11 batsmen of a side failing to reach the double figures in the history of Test cricket. Mayank Agarwal with nine was the top-scorer in a scoreboard that isn’t one Indian fans will like to look at.

The only other previous instance of such a complete demolition when England dismissed South Africa for 30 in 1924 with the top-scoring batsman being Herbie Taylor (7). The top-scorer, though, was Extras with 11 in that innings.

Also, this was the first time since 1955 where all ten partnerships are in single digits.

India 36 all-out



- Lowest total for India

- Lowest total in the current century for any team

- Only the second time in history all 11 batsmen have failed to reach double figures in an innings#AUSvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 19, 2020

Fewest runs conceded from a five-wicket haul in Tests for Australia:



5-2 Ernie Toshack v IND Brisbane 1947

5-6 Bert Ironmonger v RSA Melbourne 1932

5-8 Josh Hazlewood v IND Adelaide 2020

5-9 Tim May v WI Adelaide 1993

6-9 Michael Clarke v IND Mumbai 2004#AUSvIND — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) December 19, 2020

Before this run out: India 3/188

After this run out: India 16/88



Just how much of a game changer was Virat Kohli's first innings run out? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/F7bPnDXBJC — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2020

To finish on a slightly irrelevant note, Rahul Dravid managed a total of 305 runs (233, 72) by himself in the two innings combined during India’s famous win at this very venue in 2003. India managed have managed to score fewer than that (244, 36) in 2020.

With inputs from PTI | Statistics courtesy ESPNCricinfo