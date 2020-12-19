A sense of shock at what unfolded at Adelaide Oval on Saturday was unmissable as former cricketers reacted to the nightmare that the Indian team endured in broad daylight.

While the day began with so much anticipation, it ended with India registering their lowest-ever Test score (36/9) on Saturday. India’s previous lowest Test score was 42 against England at the Lord’s in 1974.

India’s much-vaunted batting line-up was blown away by the menacing pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as Australia recorded a convincing eight-wicket win inside two and half days in the opening day-night Test.

Watch (if you have the heart): India blown away by Australia for 36/9 at Adelaide Oval

“The OTP to forget is 49204084041,” former India opener Virender Sehwag referring to the batsmen’s sequence of scores in the second innings. None of the Indian batsmen managed to reach double digits, which is happening for the second time in history (South Africa did it in 1924).

There were no real demons in the Adelaide Oval pitch but Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Cummins (10.2-4-21-4) displayed fast bowling of highest quality, the impact of which will be far-reaching with three more Tests to go.

Chasing a target of 90, Australia achieved it in only 21 overs.

“Any team that is all out for their lowest ever Test score since they started playing, that’s never good to see,” Gavaskar, who is in Australia on commentary duties, told broadcasters 7 Cricket.

“But having said that, most of the teams that faced such a bowling attack would have been in trouble. Maybe not all out for 36, maybe it would have been 72, 80 or 90. But the way Hazlewood, Cummins bowled and the earlier spell from Starc... asked a lot of questions.

“It is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out, because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australians. Like I said, most teams would have struggled,” Gavaskar added.

Here are the reactions from former cricketers to what unfolded in Adelaide:

With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard this morning.

That is the beauty of Test cricket.

It’s NEVER over till it’s over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 19, 2020

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Play

Very disappointed with the result. We all expect the Indian team to play better cricket #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 19, 2020

36 will no doubt be looked at in isolation & should be too, but here’s India’s totals in last 3 Tests (2 in NZ) when the ball has moved around - 165, 191, 242, 124,244,36. Clearly India needs to improve its defensive skills. Easier said than done in today’s environment. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 19, 2020

Are we just witnessing the birth of a new format ? First innings test match - second innings t-20 . Best of both worlds . #indiavsaus #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 19, 2020

The game was evenly poised and we were in it... but one session went badly against us. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9TFcbVMoFB — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 19, 2020

Saavdhani hati, durghatna ghati!

Sums up the day for #TeamIndia



Let's hope for a better show in upcoming games#AUSvIND — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) December 19, 2020

36?!? Wow! 😳👀 — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) December 19, 2020

Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 19, 2020

At the start of today. No one would have thought a win was on the cards for the first Test of the summer. Well done to @CricketAus guys & special mention to Burns.... 1 - nil — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 19, 2020

Wait what happened? I just went to play 9 holes came back game over . What a spell by The Australians . Pace matters. #INDvsAUSTest — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 19, 2020

It was a bad day today no doubt but remember it's a 4 match series. We have bounced back in past and this team can do that too. #INDvAUS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 19, 2020

Switch off the phones, shut out the noise, stick together as a group and look ahead, that is the only way to get out of this right now for India. @ajinkyarahane88 needs to gather the group together and stamp his leadership going forward #hanginthere #AusvInd #cricket — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 19, 2020

One devastating spell by @patcummins30 & #JoshHazlewood put paid to Indns’ pink hopes..the duo wud’ve tested any modern batting lineup..utter lack o tight defence is realistic malaise o induced entertainment as is being displayed expensively/extensively globally..why complain?! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 19, 2020

Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 19, 2020