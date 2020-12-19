In the third week of December, India experienced joy in Adelaide.

Almost exactly 17 years before India were bundled out for 36/9 at Adelaide Oval in 2020, on December 14 2003, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman came together at the very venue to produce a batting performance that will be remain unforgettable for a long time.

Watch (if you have the heart): India blown away by Australia for 36/9 at Adelaide Oval

Dravid compiled a phenomenal 233 to set up an historic victory for India in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003 that helped his side take a 1-0 lead.

The venue, for the current generation of fans, might go on to be synonymous with heartbreak after the events on Saturday that saw Virat Kohli and Co stunned. But, on the day of India’s worst ever batting performance in Test cricket statistically, it is worth reliving one of the greatest ever innings played by an Indian away from home.

If, as an Indian fan, you are looking for something to ease the hurt of 36/9, here it is:

So much class! Enjoy this epic knock from batting maestro Rahul Dravid at the Adelaide Oval in 2003.



Read his Legends Month profile HERE: https://t.co/oIdQ3TZaZQ pic.twitter.com/YkHx4Oluxe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 18, 2018

Dravid scored a total of 305 runs in that match as India ended a 22-year wait for a Test win in Australia. Pacer Ajit Agarkar took a superb 6/41 to star in the memorable win Down Under.

