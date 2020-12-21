An absorbing contest is on the cards when two in-form teams ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC clash each other in the Indian Super League, in Margao on Monday.

While ATKMB boast of a strong attacking line-up, they have even better defensive statistics. But Bengaluru’s figures aren’t bad either. They are yet to taste a defeat in the campaign. And, add to that, the Blues will be spurred on by the prospect of leap-frogging their rivals with a good performance at Fatorda Stadium.

Club Matches W D L For/Against Goal diff. Pts Mumbai City 7 5 1 1 11:3 8 16 ATK Mohun Bagan 6 4 1 1 7:3 4 13 Bengaluru FC 6 3 3 0 11:7 4 12 NorthEast Utd. 7 2 4 1 8:6 2 10 Jamshedpur FC 7 2 4 1 8:7 1 10 Hyderabad 6 2 3 1 6:6 0 9 FC Goa 7 2 2 3 8:8 0 8 Chennaiyin FC 6 2 2 2 5:5 0 8 Kerala Blasters 6 0 3 3 6:11 -5 3 SC East Bengal 6 0 2 4 3:11 -8 2 Odisha 6 0 1 5 3:9 -6 1

Though aware of the challenge that awaits for his side, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas has his sights set on nothing less than three points.

“I think it’s impossible to win every match. The teams are more balanced and it’s very difficult for all teams to keep on winning three points,” said Habas.

“The idea in football is to get three points. I cannot play thinking about the possibility of drawing or losing.”

ISL 2020-’21: Indian players may not be scoring many but they are racking up the assists

ATKMB’s defenders have the most number of tackles in the league (233) and have also made the second-most clearances in the league (182).

“The idea is marking in the zone and closing down the spaces. You need space for crosses and to create moves. The idea is that the opponent doesn’t find any space to attack,” said Habas.

Watch: Video highlights of all matches in ISL 2020-’21

“Bengaluru is a strong team. For us, three points are the same as in other matches but I know that Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan is an important match. We respect the opponent and 90 minutes will decide the match,” he added.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat faces a huge task to maintain his unbeaten start against a ‘physical challenge’ from ATK Mohun Bagan.

“ATK Mohun Bagan have a team with very tough players. We know about them; big bodies and playing with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players play as a compact unit and try to take advantage of counterattacks and open spaces,” explained Cuadrat.

“Habas’ team was champion for a reason. They know how to defend and how to be dangerous in their attacks. We have to create enough chances to score because they are very good defensively, they have conceded the fewest goals so far. They employ a very good defensive structure and we will try to beat them,” he said.

🎥 The boss gave us his thoughts ahead of tomorrow's fixture against ATKMB at the Fatorda. Watch! #ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/2eeXGeHXuL — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 20, 2020

Carles Cuadrat’s side are third on points, one below ATK Mohun Bagan, and the Spaniard admits the chance to climb the table at the expense of the Kolkata side will serve as motivation for his boys.

“There’s more than just one motivating factor as we get ready to play ATKMB. They are the team that put us out in the semifinal last season. They are also a team that will fight for the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup slots. That aside, just the one point separates us. So, it’s good to come up against them at this stage, in what I am sure will be a very difficult challenge.”

ATKMB got their season off to a perfect start, picking up nine points from their first three games before Jamshedpur dented their run with a 2-1 win over the champions. ATKMB then went on to draw against Hyderabad, before nicking three more points against Goa, to sit in second position on the table.

Earlier on Sunday, the club put out an update on Ashique Kuruniyan who had suffered multiple fractures to his face after a collision during the win over Odisha FC, saying he had undergone a successful surgery in Bengaluru and that his condition would be closely monitored over the coming days.

The kickoff of this match is at 7.30 pm on Monday, and will be telecast live on the STAR Sports Network.

(With PTI inputs)