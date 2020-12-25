Perhaps Virat Kohli said it best after the humbling defeat at Adelaide.

“We can’t go any lower. From this point on, we can only go up,” Kohli had said after the Indian innings ended on a record 36/9.

But to go up, India will need to find the right mindset during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. It won’t be easy but stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri will have to lead from the front.

In a press conference on the eve of the second Test, Rahane stressed the importance of staying in the moment.

“Staying in the moment will really help us going forward in the MCG Test,” said Rahane.

He further added: “The last couple of net sessions, the preparations have been really good. Talking about the last Test, we had two good days and just one bad session where we lost it completely. We want to stick to the same plans that we had in the first Test.”

Tough situations bring out the best in good cricketers and Rahane wants his team to be able to go out and express themselves in the middle.

“Such things happen but how you come back from them is what is important,” said Rahane. “We had one bad session. We don’t want anyone to take too much pressure. We want them to just go out and express themselves.”

It would not have been easy for Kohli to leave the team after the defeat in the first Test but the skipper made it a point to speak to everyone before leaving for India for the birth of his first child.

“Kohli spoke to all of us before leaving,” said Rahane. “He asked us to stay positive, stay in the moment, and enjoy each other’s success as we always have.”

Bumrah’s workload

With Mohammed Shami also out injured, there will be a lot of pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to get India the breakthroughs with the new ball.

But the scenario may also see him getting overworked. Rahane, though, is confident that the other bowlers will step up as well.

“Jasprit is a quality bowler and he has been doing well for us. Umesh has also been around for a while but it is about bowling in partnerships and bowling to a plan,” said Rahane.

Meanwhile, Rahane shrugged off Australia coach Justin Langer’s comments about India being stressed out.

“Australians are very good at playing mind games and let them do that,” said Rahane. “We will back ourselves and focus on our plans.”

