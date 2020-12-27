Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday named captain of ICC’s men’s ODI and T20I teams of the decade while Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Test team, was the only player to have been voted in the team for all three formats.

Indians dominated the men’s limited-over teams with three and four players in the ODI and T20I list respectively while England had four players in the Test side. Australia dominated the women’s limited-over teams with four players in T20I list and three in one-dayers and Meg Lanning captain of both.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami – the leading run-scorer and wicket taker in women’s ODI cricket – were named in the 50-over team while Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav made it to the T20I team of the decade.

The 39-year-old Dhoni, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, was one of the three Indians in the ODI team of the decade, the others being Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli. Dhoni has three other compatriots in the T20I team – Rohit, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Indians in ICC's teams of the decade:



Men's Tests: Virat Kohli, R Ashwin

Women's ODIs: Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami

Men's ODIs: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

Women's T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav

Men's T20Is: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/xSLsMXaaKf — The Field (@thefield_in) December 27, 2020

In the Test team of the decade, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only other Indian while the four Englishmen are Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and James Anderson. Steve Smith and David Warner are the Australians in the list with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara and South African fast bowler Dale Steyn.

India has the maximum number of players in the men’s ODI team of the decade with Australia (Warner and Mitchell Starc) and South Africa (AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir) having two each. England is represented by Ben Stokes while New Zealand has fast bowler Trent Boult. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan and Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga are the other players.

Indian also dominated the men’s T20I team of the decade with four players in it. West Indies has two in Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard while Australia also has the same number of players in Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. South African legend de Villiers and Sri Lankan Malinga also find place in the shortest format while star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan was also picked.

In the women’s ODI team of the decade, Australia led the charts with opener Alyssa Healy, talismanic all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning, who was also named captain. Like India, South Africa and West Indies have two representatives in Dane van Neikerk, Marizanne Kapp and Stafanie Taylor, and Anisa Mohammed respectively. New Zealand has Suzie Bates while the wicketkeeper is retired England star Sarah Taylor.

In the women’s T20I team, Australia’s Lanning, Healy, Perry and pacer Megan Schutt featured prominently with New Zealand’s explosive batters Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine in the list as well. West Indies Taylor, Deandra Dottin along with England’s Anya Shrubsole completes the XI.

The teams of the decades were announced by the ICC ahead of the Awards of the Decade ceremony, to be held in virtual mode on Monday.

The top awards, including ICC male cricketer as well as female cricketer of the decade, men’s Test, ODI and T20I cricketers of the decade, women’s ODI and T20I cricketers of the decade, will also be announced on Monday.

Kohli is also in the running for four awards – ICC male cricketer of the decade, men’s Test cricketer, men’s ODI cricketer and men’s T20I cricketer of the decade.

The ICC Awards of the Decade that recognise the best players across cricket over the past 10 years invited fans to vote for the first time. More than 1.5 million fans from across the globe participated, casting 5.3 million votes.

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards Nominations Committee according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period, the ICC said.

With PTI Inputs