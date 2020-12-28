In Australia for commentary duties during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took a trip down memory lane, remembering a couple of famous wins in Melbourne and how he still has the ball from the 1983 World Cup final.

In an interview with former Australia pacer Damien Fleming for 7 Cricket, Gavaskar spoke about the near walkout during the 1981 Melbourne Test too.

You can watch the interview here:

Did you know Sunil Gavaskar has the match ball from the 1983 World Cup final?



Gavaskar played 11 Test matches in Australia and scored 920 runs with five centuries. He was also the captain of the team that won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket.