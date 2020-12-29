India, after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, bounced back in style to hand an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the second Test, which ended at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Fittingly, captain Ajinkya Rahane was the one to hit the winning runs at the MCG. With India down in the dumps after the hammering in the first Test, Rahane did remarkably well to lead the team from the front and score an all-important century in the first innings. He was declared the player of the match for his outstanding performance.

India were in trouble after being bowled out for 36, their lowest total in Test cricket, to lose the Test in Adelaide. To make matters worse, regular skipper Virat Kohli headed home for the birth of his first child and premier pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The visitors, however, were brave and made four changes for the Melbourne Test, with Shubman Gill (debut), Mohammed Siraj (debut), Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant coming into the side. And as things turned out, all four of these players made valuable contributions to the win.

Senior bowlers Ashwin Ravichandran (five wickets in the match) and Jasprit Bumrah (six wickets in the match) were the other big performers for India.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.



Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.



Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Special team, special win 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0SpJ6psra6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2020

Overcoming all the odds. Strong showing by the team at MCG. Thank you to all the fans for your support 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XNxbH1pj0h — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) December 29, 2020

A victory to cherish!

Proud of the character shown by the team. Onwards and upwards! 🇮🇳#inittogether #memorablewin #ausvsind pic.twitter.com/CNgRzq8jEG — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 29, 2020

Fantastic win for the Team India at the MCG. Character and composure shown throughout the game was excellent to watch @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 29, 2020

T 3767 - YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!!

India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..

Bola tha na maine ..

SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge .. !

de diya .. unke ghar mein ghus ke .. !!

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2020

Boxing day challenge conquered 🇮🇳💪



Together we stronger 🇮🇳

Soaring On 🙌💪



Nice way to end the year 🇮🇳😉 Well done team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hhPUWiCKbn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) December 29, 2020

Come backs are always harder but team India did it with class. @BCCI #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 29, 2020

Winning the next Test of same series after getting out for 50 or less:



Eng v Aus (Sydney 1887)

Eng v WI (Bridgetown 1994)

Aus v SA (Cape Town 2011)

Ind v Aus (Melbourne 2020) #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 29, 2020

A win to remember. A win to cherish. Considering the Adelaide debacle and the quality of players unavailable for this game, it will go down as one of India’s finest wins overseas. Well done, Rahane and co. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 29, 2020

Stunning response from India after the 1st test, Australia’s top order have been horribly exposed, some tough decisions required. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 29, 2020

Well done India 🇮🇳...absolutely brilliant. Has to be one of the most impressive overseas win given the circumstances coming into this game 👏🏻👏🏻#AUSvIND — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) December 29, 2020

No Kohli.

No Shami.

No Ishant.

No Rohit.

No Umesh in second innings.

Gill making debut.

Siraj making debut.

Lost the toss.



Still, India beat Australia in Australia - One of the greatest wins ever in Test cricket history. pic.twitter.com/eJY4ysvDg2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Big win!



I think India has better batting than Australia in general, and it'll be a theme that'll play out throughout the series (barring a Steve Smith turnaround)



But that Australian bowling attack, best in the world right now, will always be a problem.



Good series ahead! — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) December 29, 2020

WOW!! Incredible comeback. What a win. Fine display of mental strength and character. Congratulations to each and every member of the Squad. @BCCI #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

When we were dismissed for 42 in 1974, we lost the next test by an innings, because it is so difficult to pick oneself up after a loss that bad.

This team, with their best batsman & captain gone, 1 strike bowler injured before the test & 1 during has performed an absolute miracle — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) December 29, 2020

Yes! What a great test match win👏🏽 #INDvAUS — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 29, 2020

Indian players part of most winning Tests in SENA countries:



8 - Ishant Sharma

7 - Rahul Dravid

7 - Sunil Gavaskar

7 - VVS Laxman

7 - Sachin Tendulkar

7 - Cheteshwar Pujara*#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 29, 2020

India's - 52nd away Test victory!

Their 8th win in Aus in 50th match & 29th vs Aus in 100th H2H match

1st Test win in 2020.



Most 'away' Test victories for India

4 - at Melbourne (1978, 1981, 2018, 2020)

3 - at Port of Spain/Kingston/Colombo SSC#AusvInd#INDvAUS #BoxingDayTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 29, 2020

Gill is ready. Very impressive. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2020

Big day for Indian cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2020

That Siraj has played the way he has in this match while still grieving for his father is really something. No matter who you support, you have to feel happy for him and his family, who must be so proud. Kudos to the team and management for supporting him through it. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 29, 2020

1st Match: Aus beat Ind by 8 wickets



2nd Match: Ind beat Aud by 8 wickets pic.twitter.com/FWszwpCunM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2020

Indns make it 1-All to silence the 4-0 OZ cry...nice to remain calm as @ajinkyarahane88 & deliver.There were a couple of hiccups on way to 8 Wkts triumph..but all’s well that ends well..this OZ batting is pretty average-read mediocre-so Indns can win the series..InshaAllah..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) December 29, 2020

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

I picked it 23 hours ago! https://t.co/xgKuIPIZmM — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 29, 2020

Congratulations @BCCI Well led and you do have to really take note of how good the Indian bowling unit is 👏👏#AUSvIND Well done 👍🏼 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 29, 2020

Dravid - Adelaide

Rahane - Melbourne

Oh the winning runs feeling in Australia is back again. Goodbye 2020! #INDvAUS #Rahane — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) December 29, 2020

Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja put in special performances too. Highlight though was debutants Gill and Siraj rising to the occasion. Stars in the making — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 29, 2020

As many as 54 visiting players made their Test debut with a win on Australian soil.



Only Irfan Pathan (19y 50d) and Phil DeFreitas (20y 274d) were younger than Shubman Gill (21y 112d) by the time of the victory! #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 29, 2020

None of Ajinkya Rahane’s 12 Test hundreds came in a losing cause. 9 of them in wins and rest three in draws. Excellent!#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 29, 2020

Today India won two of their three #BoxingDayTest matches - 10 years apart!

2010: at Durban by 87 runs (Captain: MS Dhoni)

2020: at Melbourne by 8 wickets (Captain: Ajinkya Rahane)#AusvInd#INDvAUS — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 29, 2020

For the first time, Australia has lost a home Test match with both Steve Smith and Pat Cummins in the playing XI.



Australia with Smith and Cummins in home Tests before this game: Played - 11, Won - 10, Draw - 1. #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 29, 2020

The cover drive on the up! A stunning shot from Ajinkya Rahane and a pretty good snapshot of India's performance in the second Test.@hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Kx5g3GE5T2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020

Rahane winning man of the match restores your faith in the world, and in goodness. #INDvAUS — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) December 29, 2020