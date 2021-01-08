India opener Shubman Gill impressed one and all with a classy half-century on day two of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The 21-year-old, who made his Test debut in the previous Test in Melbourne, played some delightful strokes at the SCG on Friday to help his team get a good start.
Watch highlights: Shubman Gill scores fifty as India trail by 242 at stumps on Day 2 of Sydney Test
Gill finished with 50 off 101, with eight fours that included some elegant drives, cuts and pulls off Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Co.
Gill and his opening partner Rohit Sharma (26 off 77 balls) added 70 runs in 27 overs to set a good platform for the Indian innings.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Gill’s knock: