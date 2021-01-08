India opener Shubman Gill impressed one and all with a classy half-century on day two of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 21-year-old, who made his Test debut in the previous Test in Melbourne, played some delightful strokes at the SCG on Friday to help his team get a good start.

Watch highlights: Shubman Gill scores fifty as India trail by 242 at stumps on Day 2 of Sydney Test

Gill finished with 50 off 101, with eight fours that included some elegant drives, cuts and pulls off Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Co.

Gill and his opening partner Rohit Sharma (26 off 77 balls) added 70 runs in 27 overs to set a good platform for the Indian innings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Gill’s knock:

Nice Shubman. First of what is hoped to be converted into many hundreds in a bright future. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill looks to be exactly where he ought to be in India’s test side.#INDvsAUS #talent #class — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) January 8, 2021

Gill’s backfoot drives through the offside are utterly delightful — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill looks the part,times the ball so well. #AUSvIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 8, 2021

If Gill had a signature cocktail, it'd be Backfoot Punch — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 8, 2021

A 50+ opening stand for India after 13 Test innings.

The last was 317 btw Rohit Sharma & Mayank Agarwal against South Africa at Vizag in Oct 2019.

Next best: 30 btw Shaw & Agarwal at Christchurch in Mar 2020.#AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 8, 2021

Happy Shubman Gill day everyone https://t.co/9STjcC8eb8 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 8, 2021

An argument to be made that Rohit and Shubman make up the most aesthetically pleasing Test opening pair there’s been.#AUSvIND — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 8, 2021

Most runs by an Indian opener in the first 3 innings Away from home:-



Gavaskar: 248

Mayank: 195

SHUBMAN GILL: 130

KL Rahul: 110#AUSvIND — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill’s signature backfoot punch gets better as you watch it twice

pic.twitter.com/TbnHId1caJ — Gill ka backfoot (@ArjunNamboo) January 8, 2021

Early call @RealShubmanGill looks like a player who will end up with more than 10,000 Test runs, next big thing in my view #cricket #AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest — Kiran More (@JockMore) January 8, 2021

One of the classiest overseas half century by an Indian opener in Test Cricket....



Well played Shubman Gill 😊 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 8, 2021

An elegant maiden Test fifty for Shubman Gill. He's been prolific in front of square on the offside, with more than half of his runs coming in this zone. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uzFhEDc1Y3 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 8, 2021

So so impressed with Gill. Can’t believe he is just 21. Calm and composed...such confidence in difficult foreign conditions. Already looks like a legend in making. Congratulations India. Good luck @RealShubmanGill #ShubmanGill — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 8, 2021

Youngest Indian Opener to score 50+ in Australia



Test - Shubman Gill (21yrs)*

ODI - Ravi Shastri (22yrs)

T20I - Kl Rahul (28yrs)#INDvsAUS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill looked so calm and played so well. Cummins gets the wicket, Cam Green with a great catch. Gill has a huge future ahead of him though. Looks the goods. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 8, 2021

In his 130 runs in the Test series, 92 runs came through boundaries for Shubman Gill. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2021

Shubman Gill scores the first fifty by an Indian in Test cricket in 2021. Interestingly at the age of 21 years, 121 days.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 8, 2021

The way Shubman Gill has batted in Australia tells alot about how much he loves the ball coming onto the bat. His timing and shot selection was probably spot on, he'll be delightful to watch in home Test series, remember he had 75+ First Class average before making his debut. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2021