India earned a dramatic draw against Australia in the third Test on Monday and one of the star performers for the visitors on day five at the Sydney Cricket Ground was Rishabh Pant.

The left-hander walked out to the crease at the fall of captain Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal and with the Indian team in all sorts of trouble. But after a cautious start, he let loose and took the attack to the Aussies.

Pant was particularly severe on off-spinner Nathan Lyon and wasn’t afraid to step out and take the aerial route against the turn. He missed out on a much-deserved century when he mis-timed a slog and was caught at point.

The 23-year-old finished with 97 off 118, with 12 fours and three sixes, in what was a truly memorable knock at the SCG.

