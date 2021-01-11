Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl.

Kohli announced the birth of their first child on his official social media accounts, adding that both mother and baby are doing well.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli said. “Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Kohli and Sharma got married in 2017 and announced their pregnancy in August 2020.

The star batsman has returned from Australia on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test.

Incidentally, the news came on a day when India snatched a remarkable draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney to keep the series alive at 1-1.

The fourth and final Test will be played at Brisbane from Friday.