Jasprit Bumrah could miss the fourth Test between India and Australia, which starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, with the Press Trust of India reporting on Tuesday that the fast bowler is suffering from an abdominal strain.

The 27-year-old right-arm pacer is the latest addition to India’s long list of injured players. The visitors have been pegged back by injuries since before the start of the tour and now with the last game right around the corner, there are serious concerns over whether India will be able to field a competitive playing XI.

Apart from Bumrah, there are ten other Indian players – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Ashwin Ravichandran and Ravindra Jadeja – who have suffered injuries before or during the all-important Australian tour.

And then, of course, there was the departure of regular skipper Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide for the birth of his first child.

On Tuesday, Twitter couldn’t help but wonder how a single team could grapple with so many injuries.

Here are some reactions:

Anatomical challenges of the Indian cricket team - pic.twitter.com/8sg2QnJ5JV — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 12, 2021

I have never seen this kind of injury list, ever. @Mickeyarthurcr1 alluded to the effects of lockdown and @ashwinravi99 pointed it out too. He has a bad back, Bumrah is unlikely to play, Agarwal hurt...if India hadn't taken such a large contingent, wouldn't have had 11 left — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2021

Injuries to Indian players:



Ishant: Side strain (IPL 2020)

Bhuvneshwar: Hip injury (IPL 2020)

Shami: Right wrist fracture in Adelaide

Umesh: Calf at MCG

Rahul: wrist in Melbourne (nets)

Jadeja: dislocated left thumb at SCG

Vihari: hamstring at SCG

Bumrah: Abdominal strain — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 12, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah (side strain) out of 4th Test, Ashwin (battered and bruised during memorable match saving inning at Sydney) doubtful. With Jadeja and Vihari also out, what playing XI can India cobble together for Brisbane? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 12, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah was consulted multiple times during the third evening at the @scg by the team physio & medical staff about whether he wanted to continue to be out on the field and he waved them off each time. He wanted to stay put and bowl #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jqyzfrR5Iu — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 12, 2021

Bumrah also ruled out???



Kya karein....Test match Na khelein?? #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/XSDJNXX9m4 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 12, 2021

With Bumrah ruled out, the Indian pace brigade now has four men with four Test matches between them. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 12, 2021

With Bumrah ruled out (PTI reported), available fast bowlers for India in the 4th Test:



Siraj - 2 Test experience

Saini - 1 Test experience

Natarajan - Yet to make his debut

Thakur - 1 Test experience



Fast bowlers ruled out so far - Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bhuvi. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2021

Bumrah seems to be out of the 4th test as well. Ask Australia for a "common player" — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 12, 2021

Boult to replace Bumrah. Four overseas players allowed, right? — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) January 12, 2021

If Bumrah not playing the Length of the Brisbane grass will grow more to rattle the Indians knowing that they have lesser threat from the opposition. But this Indian team is fearless . #INDvsAUS — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 12, 2021

Oh no, tell me this isn’t true @beastieboy07? So wanted to see #Bumrah at the #Gabba. India now having to dig deep and I mean deep into their reserves. So maybe @Natarajan_91 to make his debut? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jbfa7vIofq — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 12, 2021

Bumrah ruled out of the 4th Test. Glad it's not a five-match series, Rohit Sharma would have been our fifth bowler by then. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 12, 2021