Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney ended his illustrious playing career on Friday to take up the job of managing Championship side Derby on a full-time basis.

Derby confirmed the 35-year-old former forward had agreed a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis in November.

The club statement confirmed that in accepting the manager’s role, Rooney had “elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job”.

Rooney was in charge for nine matches as interim boss, winning three and drawing four.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager,” said Derby County chief executive officer Stephen Pearce.

His entry into management though brings curtains down a great career that saw him become the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England.

He may have taken up a new role but he will be missed on the pitch for the sheer magic he produced on it.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Rooney’s retirement.

(With AFP inputs)