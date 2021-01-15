Indian pistol shooting aces Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, aced the T1 men’s and women’s 10m air pistol trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi on Friday.

Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the finals world record with a stunning 246.9 to win the 10m air pistol, but it won’t be counted as this was not an international tournament. North Korea’s Kim Song Guk holds the finals world record with a score of 246.5.

Both world No 4 Chaudhary and world No 2 Bhaker topped their qualification rounds before going on to win the finals.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chaudhary shot a sizzling 590 in the 60-shot qualification round before he record final. Amanpreet Singh was second and Shiva Narwal was third.

Haryana’s Bhaker shot 580 in qualifying which was enough to give her the top spot. She then shot 239.3 to win the finals. Tamil Nadu’s Shri Nivetha came second, while UP’s Neha finished third.