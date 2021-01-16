Rohit Sharma left India in a tough position with his dismissal on day two of the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.
The 33-year-old looked in fine touch but ended up gifting his wicket to the Aussies after stepping out and lofting the ball with a nothing shot.
Brisbane Test, day two: Rohit Sharma falls before tea as India respond to Australia’s 369 all out
Rohit’s dismissal drew plenty of criticism on social media. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar ripped into him on 7Cricket: “Why, why, why? That’s an unbelievable shot. That’s an irresponsible shot.”
Rohit was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Nathan Lyon, in his 100th Test, enticed him to come down the track but the half-chip-half-loft was safely pouched by Mitchell Starc in the deep.
There were six boundaries from Rohit but he did not fiddle at deliveries in and around the off-stump channel even as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled a testing spell under overcast conditions.
But Rohit failed to convert his start by playing a forgettable shot.
Here are some reactions to his dismissal: