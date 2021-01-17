The coronavirus-enforced lockdown saw the emergence of Ashwin Ravichandran, the host, the anchor and the interviewer as his YouTube show earned quite a bit of popularity.

With cricket now back in full swing, he’s back doing what he does best. But having sat out the fourth Test with an injury, Ashwin is back with the mic in his hand, this time for the BCCI.

India have put up another brave fight against the Australians in Brisbane despite several injury absentees and find themselves with a chance of even an outside chance of winning the Test at the Gabba.

This has largely been made possible by the efforts of India’s debutants – Washingon Sundar and T Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur, a man making a comeback to the Indian Test team after two years.

Washington and Thakur shared a 123-run stand that kept India in the game before the trio had bagged three wickets each to restrict Australia to 369 in the first innings.

Here are the Excerpts

Ashwin to Shardul Thakur

On starting Test career with six.

It was great. At that point of time, I didn’t look to hit six, it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and looked to hit it instinctively. It came out well for me. I’m happy for it.

On Viv Richards style cover drives

Look honestly I haven’t practised those. But it was one of those days where I was batting well and didn’t want to miss out on any loose ball. I just felt it like putting it away.

On the first Test wicket

It wasn’t easy to bowl those ten balls, get injured, grind it out in domestic cricket with whatever opportunities I got and waiting for two years to play this Test match again to get a wicket on my first ball is a dream come true. We were looking for a wicket at that point and anyway I am happy to contribute.

Ashwin to Washington Sundar

On Thakur’s six to get to fifty

I knew it was coming to be honest. He was trying for a six against Lyon for some time and so I knew it was coming. He was very eager to get to his half-century so I knew it was coming.

On great debut

Test cricket must definitely be the toughest format. I’m fortunate that I could start off in this fashion with God’s grace and a lot of support from family.

Ashwin to T Natarajan

On first two wickets

I didn’t try too much. I came around the stumps as it was the team’s plan. And it worked out well.

On surviving a Mitchell Starc over

It was very difficult. To be honest, I couldn’t see the first ball.

Watch the full interview below: