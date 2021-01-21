For Indian cricket, success on overseas tours has been rare. Most teams returning from international tours especially from places like Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand have been greeted with a wave of criticism from the media and public alike. Sometimes, things have gone out of hand when angry fans have burnt effigies and pelted stones at players’ houses.

But as the Indian cricket team returned triumphant from Australia after a valiant effort, the players have received a hero’s welcome.

From Adelaide to Brisbane via Melbourne and Sydney: India found heroes every step of the way

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and coach Ravi Shastri arrived in Mumbai along with were star batsman Rohit Sharma, pacer Shardul Thakur and opener Prithvi Shaw, while Brisbane Test hero Rishabh Pant landed in the national capital early this morning.

T Natarajan, who was originally picked as a net bowler but became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour, landed in Bengaluru and then took off for his village in Tamil Nadu’s Salem.

The players from Chennai, including veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, rookie Washington Sundar and bowling coach Bharat Arun are currently in Dubai and are expected to reach the country early morning on Friday.

The return of the stars sparked celebrations in different parts of the country.

India’s epic series win in Australia: You – yes, you – deserve to bask in this moment too

Rahane was welcomed in traditional style at his home in Mulund as he was showered with petals.

Test series win hero and captain ⁦@ajinkyarahane88⁩ returns home to a warm welcome. How lovely! pic.twitter.com/iiWCOcAWEX — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 21, 2021

India's series winning captian Ajinkya Rahane receiving a grand welcome as he returns back home in Mumbai. #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bc22dizSYL — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) January 21, 2021

In a different part of the city, Shardul Thakur too received a warm welcome back home.

The most grand welcome though was for pacer T Natarajan who made a dream debut in Australia.

The Mumbai Cricketers were also felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association where they celebrated by cutting a cake.

On arrival in Mumbai, Rahane, Shastri, Rohit, Shardul and Shaw had been felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Affiliation officers, together with President Vijay Patil and Apex Council members.

Rahane celebrated the victory by cutting a cakepic.twitter.com/OVLCkLSlqk — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) January 21, 2021

For Rishabh Pant, there might not have been garlands or fire crackers or chariots but there he was received by journalists who for once had pleasant questions to ask to him

Delhi | I am so happy that we retained the trophy. The whole team is very happy with the way we played the series: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on his return to India after winning the Border–Gavaskar Trophy in Australia pic.twitter.com/V87RiDt9oE — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

