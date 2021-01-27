Former India opening batsmen Gautam Gambhir feels Shubman Gill has earned the right to be India’s first-choice opener along with Rohit Sharma after an excellent Australia tour but also urged fans to remain patient with the youngster.

Gill scored 259 runs at an average of 51.8 in the three Tests he played in Australia that included two crucial fifties.

However, Gambhir warned that there will be ups and downs in his career from here on.

“See, he (Gill) should be opening with Rohit Sharma, no doubt about it, but let’s not jump the gun,” Gambhir was quoted as saying on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

You just can’t put someone really high up there. Yes, he’s got the talent, but he needs to keep his head down, because international cricket can be tough,” he added.

“Yes, you had a honeymoon start to your international career. It can’t be better than this. Playing in Australia, winning this series with a young side, you’ve done really well, you batted beautifully. No doubt about it, but let’s give him time as well and let him develop on its own, rather than putting too much of pressure and putting too much of expectations on him,” he continued.

England will arrive in India in form after a 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka, but Gambhir feels India will be a different kettle of fish.

“England, coming after a successful series against Sri Lanka, it’s not going to be the same. Obviously, India’s a far better side than Sri Lanka, but then England is a quality side as well. So, India needs to be at its best, but at the same time, India will be high on confidence, especially after what they did in Australia was historic, but I am looking forward to this series,” Gambhir said.

India play England in a four-match Test series with the first match starting in Chennai on February 5.

After a historic series win in Australia, India would be keen to build on it with another victory over a top side.

