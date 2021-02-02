Out of action for nearly a year since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in March, India are set to host South Africa next month with the visitors expected to play five One-Day Internationals and three T20Is, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

India haven’t played an international match since their T20 World Cup final defeat to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, 2020. India’s last ODI was in November 2019.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is said to be in talks with Cricket South Africa for two white-ball series between the two teams in March, the dates and venues for which will be announced soon.

The report stated that the South African players will need to be quarantined in India initially which will extend their tour to over a month. There is also a possibility of all eight matches being played in the same city due to bio-security issues.

BCCI has faced a considerable amount of criticism over the past few months for not planning a schedule for the Indian women’s cricket team.

While the men got back to the field with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League starting last September, the women were only allotted a token four-match Women’s T20 Challenge during the IPL season in the United Arab Emirates.

The board took it’s first step in bringing back women’s cricket on its feet last week by conveying the decision to state associations that a domestic 50-over tournament will be conducted soon.

South Africa are among the teams who have already returned to action, and are currently hosting Pakistan. England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand have also played international cricket since the sport resumed after the coronavirus-forced lockdown.