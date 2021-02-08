India vs England first Test, day four: Live score, updates and commentary from Chennai
Follow live updates from day four of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
England first innings: 578/10 (190.1 overs)
Day 1: Root’s calculated brilliance makes it a day of hard grind for India in Chennai
Day 2: Waiting game on a dead Chennai pitch that may yet spark to life
Day 3: In a calculated counterattack, Pant’s confidence shines through again
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
Live updates
9.02 am: Cheteshwar Pujara doesn’t want Rishabh Pant to curb his natural attacking instincts but would like the swashbuckling batsman to be more “sensible” with his shot selection while putting the team’s requirements above everything else.
Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara on partnership with Rishabh Pant, improving his shot selection and more
8.57 am: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Dominic Bess were the key performers on day three:
Watch highlights: Bess puts England in control as Pant, Pujara’s half centuries prop up India
8.45 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day four of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India will resume their first innings at 257/6, with Washington Sundar and Ashwin Ravichandran at the crease, trailing England by 321 runs.