Washington Sundar, who was picked in the Indian playing XI ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, produced an important innings with the bat to keep India in the game against England in the first Test at Chennai.

India were dismissed for 337 when last man Jasprit Bumrah was brilliantly caught by Ben Stokes in the slips off James Anderson. The wicket left Washington stranded on 85 not out, his highest Test score and just 15 runs short of what would have been his first-ever Test ton.

The left-hander once again displayed great temperament and shot selection, impressing everyone watching. He was a batsman in control.

India v England 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Ashwin removes Burns early after Washington takes hosts to 337



“The most important thing is how you defend against the good balls,” said Sunil Gavaskar in the lunch session on Star Sports. “The way he was defending the good deliveries shows that he has got his basics right. Basics married to temperament and I think he is a very good player.”

Watch the highlights of Washington’s brilliant knock: