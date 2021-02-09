India vs England 1st Test, Day 5 Live: Kohli and Co in deep trouble as Anderson removes Gill, Rahane
Follow live updates from day five of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.
England first innings: 578/10 (190.1 overs)
India first innings: 337/10 (95.5 overs)
England second innings: 178/10 (46.3 overs)
Day 1: Root’s calculated brilliance makes it a day of hard grind for India in Chennai
Day 2: Waiting game on a dead Chennai pitch that may yet spark to life
Day 3: In a calculated counterattack, Pant’s confidence shines through again
Day 4: For third game running, India left hoping for special effort on final day
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of the England tour here.
Live updates
IND 2nd inngs: 104/4 after 31 overs (Virat Kohli 16, Rishabh Pant 6)
Maiden over from Anderson to Pant. The senior pro is applying relentless pressure. India’s first target has to be to get to lunch without losing another wicket.
IND 2nd inngs: 98/4 after 29 overs (Virat Kohli 12, Rishabh Pant 4)
Shot! Rishabh Pant gets off the mark with a stylish cover-drive for four. The left-hander will go for his shots, we all know that, but it remains to be seen just how hard he goes. He has his skipper for company at the crease.
IND 2nd inngs: 92/4 after 26.4 overs
WICKET! Rahane is gone too! Anderson is on fire! This is reverse swing bowling of the highest caliber! The veteran right-arm quick just about got Rahane LBW off the previous ball as DRS said umpire’s call on impact, but the next ball was a stunning in-swinger that beat the right-hander all ends up and rattled the stumps. This is turning into a nightmare for India. Anderson is showing why he’s a legend of the game. Time for a drinks break. Rahane walks back for a three-ball duck as Rishabh Pant joins Kohli at the crease.
IND 2nd inngs: 92.3 after 26.2 overs
WICKET! Oh dear, Shubman Gill is gone too! James Anderson returns to the attack and produces a peach of a delivery to castle the right-hander. England are chipping away and India are in deep trouble now. Gill walks back for 50 off 83 as Ajinkya Rahane joins Virat Kohli at the crease.
IND 2nd inngs: 92/2 after 26 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Virat Kohli 10)
FIFTY FOR GILL! A third Test match half-century for the right-hander in eight innings. He has been so, so impressive once again. Looks assured in attack as well as defense. But India need him to do a lot, lot more today.
IND 2nd inngs: 87/2 after 25 overs (Shubman Gill 45, Virat Kohli 10)
Root decides to keep mid-on slightly behind and the Indian batsmen say thank you very much. Four easy singles picked from that Bess over.
IND 2nd inngs: 83/2 after 24 overs (Shubman Gill 43, Virat Kohli 8)
Kohli is at the crease and the quick singles are flowing. The India captain always looks to be busy at the crease and he’s doing well to rotate the strike for now. Five runs from that Leach over.
IND 2nd inngs: 78/2 after 23 overs (Shubman Gill 42, Virat Kohli 4)
SIX! What a shot from Gill! Bess tosses it up and the right-hander steps out to send it way over the long-on boundary. The young right-hander isn’t holding back!
IND 2nd inngs: 69/2 after 22 overs (Shubman Gill 35, Virat Kohli 2)
Just a single from that Leach over as Kohli taps one to the off side. Should India have sent a left-hander instead? Leach has settled in against right-handers and is looking increasingly dangerous.
IND 2nd inngs: 68/2 after 21 overs (Shubman Gill 35, Virat Kohli 1)
Dominic Bess joins the attack and Gill hits him for two fours! The second one was a rather strange one – it was a full-toss and Gill came down the track to give it a solid whack. The right-hander didn’t connect properly, though, and the ball landed just ahead of the fielder at long-on.
IND 2nd inngs: 58/2 after 19.3 overs
WICKET! Pujara is gone! This is a dream start for Leach and England and a huge, huge blow to India. Brilliant ball from the left-arm spinner. It was angled in and turned just the right amount to take the edge and go to the safe hands of Stokes. Pujara walks back for 15 off 38 as skipper Kohli comes to the crease.
IND 2nd inngs: 57/1 after 19 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
First maiden over of the day. Archer keeps it straight against Pujara and even slips in a slower-ball. The India No 3 is being as watchful as ever. Not much movement for the right-arm quick.
IND 2nd inngs: 57/1 after 18 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Leach has found his rhythm! The left-arm spinner is bowling a probing line now and mixing his length up well. He gets one to turn and bounce sharply, beating Gill’s outside edge and the keeper too. India get four byes.
IND 2nd inngs: 53/1 after 17 overs (Shubman Gill 25, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Archer gets one to skid-on too. Gill is watching the ball closely and staying low. He picks up two with a backfoot push through the vacant cover region before flicking one past square-leg for one.
IND 2nd inngs: 50/1 after 16 overs (Shubman Gill 22, Cheteshwar Pujara 15)
Leach gets one to stay low and skid-on. Close call for Gill but he does well to get the bat down in time. A single each for him and Pujara in that over.
IND 2nd inngs: 48/1 after 15 overs (Shubman Gill 21, Cheteshwar Pujara 14)
Jofra Archer starts proceedings from the other end. Just a single from that over as Pujara is solid in defense. England need their quickest bowler to make an impact early on.
IND 2nd inngs: 47/1 after 14 overs (Shubman Gill 21, Cheteshwar Pujara 13)
Good start for India, eight runs come from that Leach over. Gill gets the first boundary of the day by pouncing on a short ball and pulling it for four.
9.30 am: The players have taken the field. India have Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Jack has the ball in hand for England. We’re in for a cracking day of Test cricket. Here we go!
9.27 am: We’re minutes away from the start of day five! Both teams have all to play for today. England, though, are definitely in the driver’s seat and India will need a special effort to even draw this match.
9.20 am: A must-watch chat between Ashwin Ravichandran and Ishant Sharma:
9.04 am: Here’s James Anderson talking ahead of day five:
9.03 am: Here’s Washington Sundar talking ahead of day five:
9.00 am: Here’s the pitch report by Deep Dasgupta and Nick Knight ahead of day five:
8.50 am: Hello everyone and welcome to live updates from day five of the first Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India begin day five needing 381 runs to win, with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. England got the wicket of Rohit Sharma late on day four and they’re surely the favourites to win the game heading into the final day.