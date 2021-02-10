Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels incumbent Joe Root is arguably the country’s best ever player of spin and can break the records of Alastair Cook.

Root struck 218 in England’s first innings on a spin-friendly pitch to lead his side to a 227-run win over India in the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday.

“Root sure is one of England’s greats. He will probably end up breaking all records, he will probably go past Sir Alastair Cook’s 161 Test matches and probably tally of runs as well,” Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

“He is in great nick, only 30 years old, and if you did a list of all-time England batting greats - the ones I have seen anyway - you’d have to have Root with Cook, Graham Gooch and Kevin Pietersen. I would say he is arguably England’s best-ever player of spin, the way he sweeps spin away is outstanding to watch,” Hussain added.

The 52-year-old said the massive win against India in their own den was a “perfect performance” and will go down as one of the great England Test wins.

“People were writing England off, saying this series could be 4-0 to India. No one really gave this side much of a chance. India had won in Australia, Virat Kohli was back and India is a very difficult place to go and win in Test match cricket.

“So, this win for England has to be right up there, especially away from home. They put in the perfect performance. From ball one to the final delivery, it was outstanding.”

James Anderson inspired England with his mid morning magic spell on the fifth day on Tuesday but Hussain said the veteran fast bowler can be rested and Stuart Broad brought in for the second Test. Hussain also applauded the rotation policy of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“Anderson is 38 so Stuart Broad could come in for him as it is going to be a very similar pitch to the first Test and England might want to keep Anderson fresh for the third Test.

“That is a day-night game in Ahmedabad (third Test) and Anderson under lights could be a real handful. Broad is a pretty good replacement, I have to say!”

The challenge for England is now to carry on their fight, he said.

“England are going to have to expect India to come back at them. India lost the first Test in Australia, when they were bowled out for 36, but came back and won the series, while England might also lose the toss in the second Test and it will be harder,” he added.

