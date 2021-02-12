England on Friday announced their 12 players for the second Test against India in Chennai, with James Anderson and Dominic Bess being the two big names to miss out.

The visitors, led by Joe Root, made a number of changes, with Anderson, Bess, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer making way for Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone.

Talking to the press ahead of the 2nd Test, Root said it was a difficult decision to leave out Bess.

“He has taken that on board and I am sure he will be disappointed,” said Root. “But that is what you expect from players who really care.”

While Archer was ruled out on Thursday due to an injury to his arm, Buttler was rested for the remaining three Tests.

Here’s England’s 12 for the second Test:

Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone.