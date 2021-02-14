The West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the second Test on Sunday to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Rahkeem Cornwall claimed 4/105 and completed a superb catch at first slip to end the match as the tourists bowled out Bangladesh for 213 in the second innings on the fourth day, 18 runs short of their victory target.

A Valentine's Day gift to the West Indies fans! ❤💛👏🏽👏🏽



What word would you use to describe this series win?!#BANvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/Y5hU6lFlN8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 14, 2021

Another thriller!



West Indies have pulled off a superb 2-0 series win against Bangladesh. After an epic run chase in the first Test, they hold their nerves to beat Bangladesh by 17 runs. #BANvWI pic.twitter.com/wnfdF1sdJg — The Field (@thefield_in) February 14, 2021

-Chased down a victory target of 395 in the first Test

-Defended a target of 231 in the second Test



What a way for West Indies to register their first win in Asia in a series of two matches or more since 2012 !#BANvWI #BANvsWI #WIvBAN #WIvsBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 14, 2021



The West Indies made 409 and 117 runs in their two innings and Bangladesh were all out for 296 in their first innings. The tourists had won the first Test by three wickets. which was another thriller with debutant Kyle Mayers scoring a record-breaking fourth-inning double century.

