Ashwin Ravinchandran was asked about the conditions to bat at the end of the second day of the second Test, where the pitch had started to take turn early and created a debate. During his answer, Ashwin came up with a line: “it is just another form of art”. And the day after, he took the centerstage and hit 106 as India set England a daunting target of 482 after being bowled out for 286 on day three of the second Test on Monday.

Ashwin scored his fifth Test century and first against England with an edge to the thirdman boundary in his hometown of Chennai. It was his first century in front of his home fans as well.

The crowd were expectedly on their feet and applauded arguably the greatest cricketer to represent India from Tamil Nadu. He picked up a wicket later in the second innings, as England were 53/3 at stumps.

Earlier, Ashwin took five wickets to help bowl out England for 134 in response to India’s first innings 329.

The tourists, who lead the series 1-0, have since battled to avoid defeat and will have to mount a record run chase if they are to secure victory.

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

What an outstanding performance from @ashwinravi99 . The fifer followed by a brilliant hundred in the second innings . Top class 🙌🏻 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 15, 2021

In my opinion this is the best reward for reaching out for excellence a local boy can get. period !

enjoyed it Ash @ashwinravi99

Well done. champion stuff!! Go well boys @BCCI — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) February 15, 2021

First Indian cricketer to take a 5-fer and score a 50 in a home Test match. #INDvENG https://t.co/Nmi6Umq4G0 — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) February 15, 2021

Test all-rounders to score a hundred and take a five-for in the same Test on three or more occasions:



Ian Botham

R Ashwin#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/BZ3HXdbuDH — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) February 15, 2021

Great things never come from comfort zone and this is great knock from @ashwinravi99 Also showed it’s going to be hard batting on this pitch but hard does not mean impossible. Nothing but RESPECT Ash🙏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1S2Wdiv83Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you 👏 Ashwin, what an all round performance! @ashwinravi99 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2021

Too overwhelmed to say much. Let's wrap up this game now. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) February 15, 2021

5-fer, 100 at Chepauk by a local lad & when you know he's not even done yet. One of the greatest days in TN cricket history. Need a Ashwin stand at Chepauk @TNCACricket — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 15, 2021

Well played Chennai’s Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin ... — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 15, 2021

Ashwin showing you how to bowl & bat on the 'unplayable' pitch. https://t.co/nqY30L5nXP — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) February 15, 2021

When Ashwin bats it's a batting pitch,

When Ashwin bowls it becomes a bowling pitch — #Maara (@QuickWristSpin) February 15, 2021

"Let me teach you how to score a Kutty century on this pitch" - Ashwin to everyone on how to bat on this pitch. #INDvsENG — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 15, 2021

Flashwin. Dashwin. Smashwin. Bashwin. Slashwin. Take your pic. What a stupendous innings from *allrounder* Ashwin. In Chennai, of course. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 15, 2021

Nothing as special as a 💯 in front of your home crowd 💙



Proud of you, Ash 🙌🏼#INDvENG @ashwinravi99pic.twitter.com/J9KM7zFZKi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 15, 2021

4 - The most runs scored in a match-winning 4th innings by a visiting side in India stands at 276/5 by West Indies (1987). Unlikely. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/bWnWeZ4Oeg — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 15, 2021

1. Ashwin after his century

2. Meanwhile Siraj pic.twitter.com/DMWePbvFsp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 15, 2021

Want a crash course in batting and bowling on spin-friendly pitches? Meet Ashwin Sir. Tutorials available in Tamil, Hindi and English. New batch starting after this series, special discount for those who want to learn and not find excuses — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 15, 2021

Siraj’s genuine joy and celebration on Ashwin’s 100 is a human moment for the ages 💖 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 15, 2021

As much as I enjoyed Ashwin’s knock, I loved Sirajs beaming smile,fist pumps and celebrations when @ashwinravi99 got to his 100. Here is a man who puts others before self. I hope that character trait is backed as much as much as every other skill set he possesses #absolutegem — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

The Best TN has produced till date @ashwinravi99 way to go Ashaa.. 🙌🏼👏🏼💯👍🏼 #INDvsENG — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 15, 2021

So, for a man who allegedly picks wickets on turners according to some, gets a hundred on a turner in the 2nd innings.. Well done @ashwinravi99.. Can bat only on turners!! 😜😜😜 #INDvsENG — W V Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) February 15, 2021

All bowlers can bat, not sure if all batters can bowl! 💪🏾 #Siraj #INDvsENG — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) February 15, 2021

What a knock @ashwinravi99. A well deserved treat for the chennai crowds. Now make it a 10fer for the game and wrap this game up in style 😎 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 15, 2021

With AFP inputs