Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final on Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title and keep Serena Williams’ dream of a record-equalling 24th major title on hold once more.

The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in a dominant show.

But as great as her play was, it was her gesture as the two players met at the net after the match that won the hearts of everyone watching. It was a tiny little nod. An acknowledgment of how great Williams has been over the years and the respect Osaka has for her. The 23-year-old has always said that the American is her tennis idol and Williams, on her part, said she had great respect for the youngster’s on and off court actions.

Isn’t this what we all love about sport?