India’s Asian Youth 2019 gold medallists Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) advanced to the semi-finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro, and secured at least bronze medals with dominating wins in the first round.

Manipur’s Babyrojisana Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom’s academy, did not put a foot wrong and dominated her opponent Georgieva Blagovesta of Bulgaria from the word go and as a result, the referee had to stop the contest in the first round. She will face Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova in the semi-final.

Rohtak’s Vinka, who was up against Uzbekistan’s Sevara Ashurova in the quarter-finals bout, produced a flawless display of her attacking prowess. The young pugilist’s attacking acumen was widely appreciated by everyone as she advanced to the last-four stage where she will face Finland’s Suvi Tujula.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Best Asian Women’s Junior boxer Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) also started her campaign impressively as she blanked Finland’s Evelina Taimi 5-0 and ensured a bronze medal for her.

However, it was a tough day for the male boxers as Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) lost their respective quarter-final bouts, held on Thursday. While Jugnoo (91+kg) moved to the semis, courtesy a walkover.

Apart from Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Neha (54kg) and Sanamacha Chanu Thokchom (75kg) will be the other female boxers in contention to reach the final on Friday whereas Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) will face Moldova’s Daria Kozorev for the gold medal later on Friday. Two male boxers – Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg) – will also be competing in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Other female boxers assured of a medal are Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) as they are already in semis while Geetika (48kg) and Raj Sahiba (75kg) will compete in the final in their respective categories.

Among the men, Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91+kg) have secured at least a bronze medal as they will be seen in action in the last-four stage.