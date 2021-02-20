Naomi Osaka clinched her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday after beating American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open women’s singles final at the Rod Laver Arena.
The 23-year-old became the first women’s player to win her first four Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in 1991. And she also boasts of an amazing record once she reaches the quarterfinal of a Major: she is 12-0 in the last eight and beyond.
It was a win that underlined once again how far she has travelled in her career, and looking set to dominate for seasons to come.
Here are some numbers, reactions to Osaka’s incredible win and praise for Brady’s first appearance in the final as well:
(With inputs from AFP)