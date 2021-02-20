Naomi Osaka clinched her fourth Grand Slam title on Saturday after beating American Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open women’s singles final at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 23-year-old became the first women’s player to win her first four Grand Slam finals since Monica Seles in 1991. And she also boasts of an amazing record once she reaches the quarterfinal of a Major: she is 12-0 in the last eight and beyond.

It was a win that underlined once again how far she has travelled in her career, and looking set to dominate for seasons to come.

Here are some numbers, reactions to Osaka’s incredible win and praise for Brady’s first appearance in the final as well:

What an incredible performance to win the AO title @naomiosaka. I wish I could have been there in the stands to see you win your 4th major, you’re an amazing champion. @jennifurbrady95, you had a great summer Down Under. It’s tough now but keep striving, your time will come. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) February 20, 2021

Congratulations to Naomi Osaka, the Australian Open Women’s Singles Champion! #AusOpen https://t.co/T8Zgt4Akm1 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka before the final: I'm playing w/ a different purpose this trip. I'm just so happy with my team & we've been through this entire quarantine & we've been stuck together. Every day is really fun with them. I just wanna do really well as a vessel for everyone's hard work pic.twitter.com/d1LDxwK83a — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) February 20, 2021

🏆 Osaka (20)

🏆 Osaka (21)

🏆 Barty (23)

🏆 Halep (27)

🏆 Andreescu (19)

🏆 Kenin (21)

🏆 Osaka (22)

🏆 Swiatek (19)

🏆 Osaka (23)



8️⃣ of the past 9️⃣ women's Grand Slam singles champions have been aged 23 or under...#AusOpen — ITF (@ITFTennis) February 20, 2021

She is a champion all the way! #NaomiOsaka. A terrific player who keeps her words extremely simple and humble. Wishing her the best and more victories in future 👏🏻👍🏻@naomiosaka #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/psyFX9ioaU — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) February 20, 2021

We are so lucky to get to watch Naomi Osaka become a legend in real time. It won’t always look this easy for her, but goodness, she can win so many more of these things. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 20, 2021

Great finals at #AusOpen



Congrats to @jennifurbrady95 on your first grand slam final. Been so much fun to see your growth 💪 @naomiosaka on #4 🏆, many more to follow ! @elise_mertens & @SabalenkaA on your doubles championships 🏆!💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/ugKsj58XOq — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 20, 2021

Love it when champions stop to sign autographs. Osaka amazing in so many ways. — Rohit Brijnath (@rohitdbrijnath) February 20, 2021

4 slams in the last 4 years for Naomi Osaka!



We could be witnessing one of the greats of our game and she's just 23! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka’s winning moment for her fourth Grand Slam title. She really soaked in the moment... and there will be more to come.



The atmosphere here a world different than what she won in at the #USOpen. Deserved #AusOpen #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/OlSaKzb3Qo — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka joins truly elite company by winning her fourth Slam title, beating Brady 6-4, 6-3 for her second #AusOpen title.



Active players with four or more Slam singles titles:



Serena Williams

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Venus Williams

Kim Clijsters

Naomi Osaka — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 20, 2021

If you want to understand Naomi Osaka's growth over the last three years, just compare that really nice and fluid acceptance speech to her speech after first ever title in Indian Wells 2018. pic.twitter.com/HprNfmN5fq — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) February 20, 2021

Active Grand Slam women's singles titles, leaders:



Serena Williams- 23

Venus Williams- 7

Naomi Osaka- 4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 20, 2021

With this victory, Naomi Osaka becomes the first woman since Monica Seles to win the first four major finals of her career.



Osaka's record at the majors:

4-0 in quarterfinals

4-0 in semifinals

4-0 in finals



So impressive. — Nikhila (@kokudum) February 20, 2021

What a match Ladies 👏

Congrats @naomiosaka . @jennifurbrady95 you should be proud 🙏 what an incredible Aus Open👏👏👏 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) February 20, 2021

Ever since Naomi Osaka won her maiden Grand Slam title - the #USOpen in 2018, the women GS winners have been..

4 - Naomi Osaka

1 - Ashleigh Barty

1 - Simona Halep

1 - Bianca Andreescu

1 - Sofia Kenin

1 - Iga Swiatek#AO2021#AusOpen#AustralianOpen2021 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 20, 2021

There are few things more enjoyable in the tennis world than listening to the victory speeches by @naomiosaka #AusOpen #AustralianOpen2021 — oindrila mukherjee (@oinkness) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka mid-speech: "Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?"

Jennifer Brady: "Jenny"

Naomi Osaka: "Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer..." — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) February 20, 2021

Spare a thought for Muguruza who held two match points against Osaka before Naomi unlocked some kind of video game mode to win that match. — Jonathan Newman (@Tennis_Jon) February 20, 2021

Jen Brady has fought really well in this final. Only if she had taken the opportunities at 4-4 in the first set, we could have seen an epic three setter. Having said that nothing to take away from Osaka, who is magnificent at digging deep and coming up with superb shots. #AO2021 — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) February 20, 2021

Naomi Osaka when she makes the QFs of a Slam:



QF: d. Tsurenko

SF: d. Keys

F: d. Serena



QF: d. Svitolina

SF: d. Pliskova

F: d. Kvitova



QF: d. Rogers

SF: d. Brady

F: d. Azarenka



QF: d. Hsieh

SF: d. Serena

F: d. Brady pic.twitter.com/0LYyWCZihi — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 20, 2021

(With inputs from AFP)