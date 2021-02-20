Play

Third seed Naomi Osaka of Japan won her second Australian Open title, triumphing in the women’s single final 6-4, 6-3 against 22nd seed Jennifer Brady of the United States on Saturday in Melbourne.

Osaka, the champion at Melbourne Park in 2019, won her fourth Grand Slam title and kept up her perfect record in Major finals. She has, in fact, never lost a match at a Grand Slam once she reached the quarter-finals, boasting a 12-0 record from that point on.

Naomi Osaka in the late stages of a Slam?



Never lost. pic.twitter.com/mSaPT2duuq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 20, 2021

“We played in the semis of the US Open a couple of months ago and I told everyone that you’re going to be a problem,” Osaka told Brady at the trophy presentation.

“And I was right. It’s really incredible to me to see your growth over the past few months, it’s really cool for me to see.”

The 23-year-old, who becomes only the third player after Monica Seles and Roger Federer to win their first four major finals, will now rise to second in the world rankings.

(With AFP inputs)

Watch the first and second set highlights:

Watch the full post-match presentation here (starting from the moment Osaka clinched the title):