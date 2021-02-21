There are some goals that you remember for a long time and are played over and over again on YouTube. Erling Braut Haaland’s acrobatic volley against Schalke certainly falls in that category.

The Norwegian youngster is currently one of the most sought-after youngsters in football and that strike in the Bundesliga will only add to his demand.

Having peeled away at the far post, Haaland receives a cross from Jadon Sancho that’s slightly behind the striker. It was not at a great height and seemed too high for a shot. But Haaland despite having a giant frame displayed incredible athleticism to score the goal.

Attacking the ball like a typical striker, Haaland rose in the air to perfectly time his left-footed volley that flew into the net. The angle was tricky, the height was awkward and there was a defender trying to make life difficult for the young striker but it hardly mattered for Haaland simply dominated the situation to score a truly . An early goal of the season contender? As Haaland would put it, “Yeah, why not?”

Watch the goal below:

🖤💛 Erling Haaland at Dortmund = ______



⚽️4⃣3⃣ GOALS

👕4⃣3⃣ GAMES #UCL pic.twitter.com/IoWYIua28O — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 20, 2021

To the fans. Your support is more meaningful that you’ll ever know! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/nDOr6B6Va5 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) February 20, 2021

1️⃣7️⃣ games

1️⃣7️⃣ goals



Erling Haaland just can't get enough 🤖⚽ pic.twitter.com/evVgkKjrkc — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 20, 2021